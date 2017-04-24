Biggest busts in Baltimore sports history
Maryland, Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse stay in RPI's Top 5, Towson drops out of Top 10

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Despite an 11-10 overtime loss at Ohio State on Saturday, Maryland remained at No. 3 in the latest installment of RPI rankings released on Monday. And Johns Hopkins stayed at No. 4, setting up Saturday’s showdown between the Big Ten rivals in the Blue Jays (8-4) and the Terps (9-3) at Maryland Stadium in College Park.

But after moving up to No. 10 from No. 16 a week ago, Towson (7-4) slipped to No. 13 after Saturday’s 9-8 loss at Fairfield. The Tigers can make amends with a win against Hofstra on Saturday for the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season crown.

Syracuse (11-1) overtook Notre Dame (7-3) for the top spot in the RPI rankings. Ohio State (12-2) stayed at No. 5 again.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Penn State (11-2), No. 7 Albany (11-2), No. 8 Denver (10-2), No. 9 Duke (11-3), and No. 10 Hofstra (11-1).

Among area programs, Loyola Maryland (8-5) shot up from No. 28 to No. 20, UMBC (5-7) slid from No. 20 to No. 32, Navy (6-7) dropped from No. 38 to No. 40, and Mount St. Mary’s (4-9) tumbled from No. 52 to No. 58.

The RPI is a numerical system of weighing a team’s winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the team’s opponents’ strength of schedule. While there are other factors that can play a role in a school’s inclusion (or exclusion) from the NCAA tournament, the RPI remains an important tool for the selection committee.

