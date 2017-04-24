Maryland, Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse stay in RPI's Top 5, Towson drops out of Top 10

Despite an 11-10 overtime loss at Ohio State on Saturday, Maryland remained at No. 3 in the latest installment of RPI rankings released on Monday. And Johns Hopkins stayed at No. 4, setting up Saturday’s showdown between the Big Ten rivals in the Blue Jays (8-4) and the Terps (9-3) at Maryland Stadium in College Park.

But after moving up to No. 10 from No. 16 a week ago, Towson (7-4) slipped to No. 13 after Saturday’s 9-8 loss at Fairfield. The Tigers can make amends with a win against Hofstra on Saturday for the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season crown.

Syracuse (11-1) overtook Notre Dame (7-3) for the top spot in the RPI rankings. Ohio State (12-2) stayed at No. 5 again.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Penn State (11-2), No. 7 Albany (11-2), No. 8 Denver (10-2), No. 9 Duke (11-3), and No. 10 Hofstra (11-1).

Among area programs, Loyola Maryland (8-5) shot up from No. 28 to No. 20, UMBC (5-7) slid from No. 20 to No. 32, Navy (6-7) dropped from No. 38 to No. 40, and Mount St. Mary’s (4-9) tumbled from No. 52 to No. 58.

The RPI is a numerical system of weighing a team’s winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the team’s opponents’ strength of schedule. While there are other factors that can play a role in a school’s inclusion (or exclusion) from the NCAA tournament, the RPI remains an important tool for the selection committee.