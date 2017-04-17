Maryland, Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse on Top 10 list compiled by NCAA Division I selection committee

The NCAA Division I selection committee released its Top 10 schools, and if it the tournament began on Saturday, Maryland and Johns Hopkins would be in that group.

The Terps (9-2) were third on that list, and the Blue Jays (7-4) were eighth. The rankings were released before Johns Hopkins’ 13-11 decision over Penn State on Saturday afternoon and Maryland’s 13-12 triple overtime win at Rutgers on Sunday night. So both teams could conceivably move up on that list when it is updated on Saturday.

The announcement is significant for both programs as only one can win the Big Ten tournament and the automatic qualifier to the NCAA postseason and being ranked in the Top 10 would bolster a team’s hopes of securing an at-large berth.

By virtue of their 3-0 record in the conference, the Terps are in the driver’s seat to capture the top seed. But the Blue Jays’ 2-1 mark means they are only one game behind with an April 29 showdown at Maryland Stadium in College Park looming as the final statement.

Syracuse and Denver were first and second, according to the selection committee. After Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, and Duke were fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively. Hofstra and Albany rounded out the Top 10.

In the fourth installment of RPI rankings released on Monday, the Terps and Blue Jays moved into the Top 5. Maryland rose from fifth to third, and Johns Hopkins went from seventh to fourth. And Towson (7-3), which had been at No. 16, moved into the Top 10 at No. 10.

Notre Dame and Syracuse traded positions at the top with the Fighting Irish (6-3) sitting in the pole position and the Orange (10-1) dropping to No. 2. Ohio State (11-1) is fifth.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Penn State (10-2), No. 7 Denver (9-2), No. 8 Albany (9-2), and No. 9 North Carolina (6-6).

Among area programs, UMBC (5-6) improved from No. 28 to No. 20, Loyola Maryland (7-5) rose from No. 32 to No. 28, Navy (6-7) jumped from No. 51 to No. 38, and Mount St. Mary’s (4-7) slipped from No. 46 to No. 52.

The RPI is a numerical system of weighing a team’s winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the team’s opponents’ strength of schedule. While there are other factors that can play a role in a school’s inclusion (or exclusion) from the NCAA tournament, the RPI remains an important tool for the selection committee.