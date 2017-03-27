Maryland, Johns Hopkins in NCAA men's lacrosse RPI Top 10

The NCAA released its first look at the RPI rankings for the 2017 season on Monday, and Maryland and Johns Hopkins are both in the Top 10.

The Terps (5-2) are ranked No. 8, and the Blue Jays (5-3) are No. 10. They are ahead of North Carolina (11th-ranked, 5-4) Villanova (13th, 5-4) and Army (18th, 8-1) for coveted at-large berths to the NCAA tournament.

But Maryland and Johns Hopkins do trail three other Big Ten schools. Penn State (9-0) sits at No. 5, Rutgers (8-1) at No. 6, and Ohio State (9-1) at No. 7.

Notre Dame (5-1) is atop the rankings and is followed by Denver (6-2), Syracuse (6-1), and Hofstra (8-0).

Among area programs, Towson (4-3) is ranked No. 21, UMBC (3-5) is No. 27, Loyola Maryland (5-4) is No. 39, Navy (4-6) is No. 44, and Mount St. Mary’s (2-5) is No. 47.

The RPI -- short for Rating Percentage Index -- is a numerical system weighing a team’s winning percentage, strength of schedule and opponents’ strength of schedule. While there are other factors that can play a role in a school’s inclusion (or exclusion) from the NCAA tournament, the RPI remains an important tool for the selection committee.