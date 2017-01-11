Consent decree agreement with Justice Dept. to go before Baltimore spending panel Thursday
Loyola Maryland star Pat Spencer (Boys' Latin) leads local preseason All-Americans

Loyola's Pat Spencer, Maryland's Isaiah Davis-Allen, Navy's Chris Fennell named first-team All-Americans.

Loyola Maryland sophomore attackman Pat Spencer (Boys' Latin) headlines the four local players named preseason first-team All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse.

After a freshman season in which he tied the school single-season record with 89 points and was named a second-team All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association, Spencer was one of 16 to make the publication's first team Tuesday.

Joining him were Maryland senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen, a first-team All-American in 2016; Navy senior defenseman Chris Fennell, the reigning Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year; and Notre Dame senior defenseman Garrett Epple (Calvert Hall).

The Terps, Greyhounds and Midshipmen lead the local programs with three players apiece on Inside Lacrosse's three All-America teams.

Maryland senior attackman Matt Rambo and defenseman Tim Muller were second-team honorees, as were Loyola senior midfielder Brian Sherlock and sophomore goalie Jacob Stover (McDonogh) and Navy long-stick senior midfielder Matt Rees (Boys' Latin). Rees' younger brother, Casey (Boys' Latin), a junior midfielder, is on the third team.

Towson senior short-stick defenseman Jack Adams (second team), a Hereford graduate, and Johns Hopkins junior attackman Shack Stanwick (second team), a Boys' Latin graduate, are the only players from each school on the three All-America teams.

Receiving honorable mention from Inside Lacrosse are: Maryland senior attacker Colin Heacock (Boys' Latin), junior midfielder Connor Kelly, sophomore faceoff specialist Austin Henningsen and junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt; Towson senior attackmen Joe Seider (Hereford) and Ryan Drenner (Westminster); Johns Hopkins junior midfielder Joel Tinney and senior defenseman Nick Fields; and Loyola junior defender Foster Huggins. UMBC does not have a representative.

Denver and Notre Dame lead all teams with five All-Americans. Pioneers first-team senior attackman Connor Cannizzaro, a Maryland transfer, and North Carolina senior faceoff specialist Stephen Kelly (Calvert Hall), a third-team pick, are among those with local connections also honored.

