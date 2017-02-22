Loyola men's lacrosse working on reducing spate of turnovers from first two games

No. 11 Loyola Maryland has scored 28 goals in its first two games. The team has also committed 35 turnovers in those contests that have contributed to an 0-2 start. The Greyhounds have suffered setbacks to No. 7 Virginia on Feb. 11 and No. 4 Johns Hopkins on Saturday.

The number of giveaways is the most in a two-game span since the 2014 squad turned the ball over a combined 37 times in a win over Johns Hopkins on May 3 and a loss to Albany a week later. The Greyhounds’ average of 17.0 turnovers is ninth most among 69 Division I programs, and coach Charley Toomey vowed to fix that vulnerability.

“Some of those turnovers, we need to address and continue to work on,” he said Wednesday morning. “The ones that killed us are the bad turnovers – the ones between the lines, the ones where we go offsides during transition. Our stickwork turnovers are going to improve as the year goes on, and our decision-making will improve as the year goes on. But those ones in transition when you’re running and you go offsides, that really hurts.”

Toomey was referring to a play Saturday on which junior defenseman Foster Huggins had stripped Blue Jays junior midfielder Joel Tinney, scooped up the loose ball and carried it into the offensive end. But junior long-stick midfielder Zac Davliakos (Severn) was called for crossing the midline and going offsides, and Loyola surrendered a goal that sent the game into overtime en route to a 14-13 loss.

“That’s probably the worst turnover you can have – in my opinion – in lacrosse,” Toomey said. “It nullifies a fast break and gives the other team the ball, and now you’ve got to re-defend in a quick situation. A good turnover for us is when we’re pushing transition the other way and maybe we try to squeeze the ball into a tight window, to somebody cutting on the crease, and the other team gets a stick on it and they get the ball back. When you’re playing fast, that’s a transition turnover you’re willing to live with. But the bad ones we have to fix.”