Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse unsure if it will platoon goalies vs. Colgate

As a former two-time All-American goalkeeper, Charley Toomey has an understanding of what it takes to play the position and how to instill confidence in the man given that role. That mindset helps explain his reticence about continuing to employ a platoon of sophomore Jacob Stover and junior Grant Limone when Loyola Maryland welcomes Patriot League foe Colgate to Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Stover and Limone split halves of Saturday’s 9-8 double overtime loss at Bucknell, but Toomey admitted that he is not entirely comfortable with using a rotation.

“I’ve got to work through some things, our team is working through it, but we’ll figure it out,” he said Wednesday. “There’s a lot of lacrosse left, and I’ve got great kids in my locker room, and they trust our coaches, and we certainly trust our players. We’re going to figure this thing out and keep moving forward.”

Stover has started every game for the Greyhounds (5-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference), but the Hunt Valley resident and McDonogh graduate was pulled with 11 minutes, 12 seconds left in the second quarter of Wednesday’s home game against Georgetown after giving up four goals and making just one save.

Limone finished that contest allowing six goals and posting seven stops to lift the team to an 11-10 decision against the Hoyas. Toomey said he informed the players two days later of his decision to allow each goalie to play one half.

Stover surrendered only two goals while registering three saves in the first half against the Bison. Limone gave up seven goals and amassed five saves in the second half and two overtime periods.

Despite Stover’s performance, Toomey said he never wavered in his pledge to both players.

“Barring a 15-save, one-goal effort where the kid is absolutely on fire, even Grant would be quick to look at me and say, ‘Coach, you’ve got to keep him in,’ ” he said. “That’s who my guys are. But things were going well, and we were playing good defense, and I’m a man of my word to these guys. I told them we were going to play halves, and that’s what we did. I didn’t see anything that would warrant a letdown. I didn’t feel that way, and I certainly didn’t feel even after the game that our goaltending let us down. Our defense let us down, and our clearing game let us down, and some of our shot selection on the offensive end let us down.”

Clearly, Toomey would prefer to settle on one goalkeeper and start him for the remainder of the season. But for now, he’s not sure which way he will go.

“We’ll have to make that decision later in the week,” he said. “We’re not prepared to make it right now. But those guys are battling, and it’s about fixing Loyola right now. We’re not worrying about Saturday, so it’s easy for me not to worry about that.”