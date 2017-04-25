Howard board, superintendent in legal battle as they run county school system
Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse to face Holy Cross, upset winner vs. Navy, in Patriot League tournament

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Loyola Maryland found out its opponent in Friday’s Patriot League tournament semifinal, and the identity of that team might be somewhat surprising.

Holy Cross, the No. 5 seed, upset No. 4 seed Navy, 11-7, in the first of two quarterfinals Tuesday and will play the top-seeded Greyhounds on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

The Crusaders (5-9) got two goals and four assists from senior midfielder Kevin Lux and four goals and one assist from senior attackman Sean Kirkpatrick to upend the Midshipmen (6-8) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

In their only meeting, on March 4, Loyola (8-5) walloped Holy Cross, 16-9.

The second semifinal scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. will pit No. 2 seed Army West Point (10-3) against No. 3 seed Boston University (12-3). Courtesy of four goals and one assist from sophomore attackman James Burr, the Terriers broke a 3-3 tie at halftime to earn a 10-4 win against No. 6 seed Lehigh (7-7).

The Black Knights edged Boston University, 11-10, on April 8.

