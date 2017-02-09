Loyola Maryland lacrosse's Marc Van Arsdale bracing for 'pretty odd' moment Saturday

Marc Van Arsdale just can’t escape Virginia – even in his new job as offensive coordinator at Loyola Maryland.

Van Arsdale, who spent the last 15 years -- and 21 years total -- on the Cavaliers' coaching staff, helped them win three of their four NCAA championships, became a free agent after Lars Tiffany replaced Dom Starsia as head coach on June 21. The Greyhounds moved quickly, hiring Van Arsdale on July 7.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., No. 5 Loyola will welcome No. 15 Virginia to Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore in the season opener for both sides. Van Arsdale will be tasked with trying to help his current employer defeat his former one.

“I think on game day, that will seem pretty odd,” he said of reacquainting himself with Cavaliers players who are now his adversaries. “You try to keep that out of the back of your mind. I’m awfully glad that the game is here instead of Charlottesville, for the first time. It’s kind of funny because when I first left Virginia and went to Penn [for the 1997 season], one of the very first games was Penn going to play at Virginia. And now the same thing happens when I leave Virginia again. I obviously have a great affinity for the players on that sideline and close relationships, and I hope they are going to do well. But on that day, it will be all green and gray for me.”

While Van Arsdale will try to keep a tight lid on his emotions prior to the contest, sophomore midfielder John Duffy said the Greyhounds players would enjoy securing a win on Saturday for their new coach.

“But at the same time, we just see them as another nameless, faceless opponent that we need to prepare for,” he said. “It’s just another game.”

For his part, Van Arsdale said he would prefer not to be the story line for the players as they head into their first game of the season.

“I’d rather them go play for us – not for Coach, but for Loyola and for their team and for their school,” he said. “I think it’s awful early, the first game of the year, to be a ‘Win one for Coach.’ It’s nice if that sentiment is there, I guess, but I’d rather that not be a focus for them.”