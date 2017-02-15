Loyola Maryland "leaning toward" starting goalie Jacob Stover against Johns Hopkins

While reserving the right to change his mind before Saturday’s game against No. 5 Johns Hopkins, Loyola Maryland coach Charley Toomey said he is “leaning toward” starting sophomore Jacob Stover over junior Grant Limone at goalkeeper.

Stover, a Hunt Valley resident and McDonogh graduate, surrendered 13 goals while making just four saves in more than 50 minutes of play in the No. 9 Greyhounds’ season-opening 16-15 loss to No. 7 Virginia at Ridley Athletic Complex Saturday. Limone gave up three goals and made one save in more than nine minutes of play and absorbed the loss.

“I don’t think we gave either goalie a chance, and I can’t look back at [Stover] and say, ‘He should have had those five [saves],’” Toomey said Wednesday morning. “I feel like we really put our guys on an island in there. I’m not even looking at these guys and saying that there’s a competition right now. The depth chart has been Stover all week as No. 1, and I’d be hard-pressed to tell you that it’s not going to be him.

"That being said, we still have three days of practice, and I still need to evaluate film of every day of practice, and I really believe that with a defense in front of them, we’ve got two capable goalies who can win games for us.”

Stover, who had a 7.80 goals-against average and a .569 save percentage in 11 starts last spring, has been pulled in each of his last two starts – in an eventual 18-13 setback to North Carolina in the semifinals of last year’s NCAA tournament and against the Cavaliers on Saturday. But Toomey said he has no worries about Stover’s mental fortitude.

“Everything that I’ve seen is a tough kid,” Toomey said. “He prepares the right way for practice, and I think he prepares the right way for games. He knows shooters’ tendencies and things like that. I can’t look at either game and say, ‘He should have had five more in either one of those.’”

If Stover does start at Hopkins' Homewood Field Saturday, he and the rest of the defense will try to limit a Blue Jays offense that has scored 15 goals in each of its two wins. Loyola has not allowed 34 goals in back-to-back games since the final two games of the 1990 campaign, and Toomey said the week has been filled with addressing a variety of errors.

“The film doesn’t lie and if you don’t take a great approach to the ball or you duck to get out of the way of a shot, the whole team is going to see it,” he said. “Those were some of the things we pointed out. It doesn’t matter who you play. We’re going to give up goals if we don’t fix this. So that was what that was about. We’re not used to giving up 16 goals around here. I believe you’ll see a tougher team defensively, I believe you’ll see a more cohesive defense on Saturday.”