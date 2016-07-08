Loyola men's lacrosse hires ex-Virginia assistant coach Marc Van Arsdale as offensive coordinator

After a spectacular freshman campaign in which he set a Loyola Maryland record for assists with 52 and tied the program mark for points with 89, Pat Spencer is already getting mentioned for next year’s Tewaaraton Award. And the Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate’s candidacy could get a significant boost from the hiring of a new offensive coordinator who has already tutored three Tewaaraton winners.

The Greyhounds announced Thursday that they have hired Marc Van Arsdale to succeed Ryan Moran, who was hired June 20 to helm UMBC. Van Arsdale had been an assistant coach at Virginia for the past 15 years, including the last 10 as the associate head coach.

During Van Arsdale’s tenure, the Cavaliers captured NCAA Division I championships in 2003, 2006 and 2011 and produced Tewaaraton Award winners in midfielder Chris Rotelli (2003) and attackmen Matt Ward (2006) and Steele Stanwick (2011). Virginia ranked in the Top 10 in offense 11 times, the Top 5 six times, and first in the country in 2006 and 2009.

“We are very pleased to get someone of the character and coaching caliber of Marc Van Arsdale, and we look forward to welcoming Marc and his wife, Karen, to the Loyola family,” Loyola head coach Charley Toomey said in a written statement. “Marc has been a part of championship teams, is a terrific recruiter and evaluator of talent, and he has coached some of the best offenses in the game. We are excited for him to hit the ground running here at Loyola and become a part of the Greyhound men’s lacrosse program.”

“I want to thank [athletic director and assistant vice president] Jim Paquette, Charley Toomey and his staff for providing me the opportunity to become a member of the Loyola community and especially the lacrosse program,” Van Arsdale said in the same release. “I have admired the lacrosse program at Loyola for many years, and I look forward with great anticipation to getting started on helping Loyola continue to strive for prominence in the Patriot League and on the national lacrosse landscape.”

Van Arsdale – who thanked former Cavaliers coach Dom Starsia, whose contract was not renewed – had one more year on his contract with Virginia. But with the school luring head coach Lars Tiffany and offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan from Brown, Van Arsdale chose to join a Greyhounds program that averaged 11.1 goals in 33 games under Moran in 2015 and 2016 and advanced to the NCAA tournament semifinals for the first time since winning the national title in 2012.

A 1985 graduate of Hobart, where he as an attackman helped the Statesmen win four consecutive NCAA Division III crowns, Van Arsdale also spent five seasons as head coach at Penn. He compiled a 27-39 record and guided the Quakers to their first .500 mark of the 1990s with a 6-6 record in 1997.