Loyola lacrosse grateful for stable presence of LSM Zac Davliakos

Through his first two years at Loyola Maryland, long-stick midfielder Zac Davliakos was a steady complement to starter Ryan Fournier. This season, the junior has proven that he can handle starting duties as well.

The Stevensville resident and Severn graduate has recorded 22 ground balls, six caused turnovers, two goals and two assists for the No. 18 Greyhounds. On Monday, Davliakos was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week after he scooped up five ground balls and shut out Navy sophomore midfielder Greyson Torain in Saturday’s 18-7 pummeling of the Midshipmen at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

Coach Charley Toomey estimated that Davliakos has been taking more than 50 percent of the runs in the team’s Rope unit due to injuries to Fournier and freshman Ryan McNulty.

“Zac’s been a guy that has been waiting in the wings,” Toomey said Tuesday. “He’s always been the wing man to Ryan Fournier, but he’s been terrific for us. He’s getting the most minutes of his career, and he’s making the most of them. Very rarely do you win a matchup, and he’s guarding the best player on our opponent in the midfield, and I thought on Saturday, he really did a terrific job of defending Greyson Torain. … Off the wings of faceoffs, he really gave us a lift. In the transition game, he gave us a lift. And when he was asked to defend a matchup, he played really well. He’s playing with a tremendous sense of confidence.”

Davliakos, who has already eclipsed his previous career highs in ground balls (11) and caused turnovers (five), is one goal shy of tying his career best. While pointing out that the long-pole understands that his value is on defense, Toomey said the coaches trust Davliakos when he carries the ball.

“Zac’s always had the green light from us,” Toomey said. “He’s got very good skills. He’s not a stretch-it type player, but he’s a guy that’s got good hands, and he can work it on the inside. He really is a good decision maker. He can make plays down on the offensive end.”

Davliakos’ play has been steadying for the defensive midfield. McNulty, who was Davliakos’ primary backup in the first two games, has not played since Feb. 18, and is wearing a walking boot. Fournier returned from an undisclosed ailment to make his season debut on Saturday, but he is still working on regaining his full health.

When asked if Fournier automatically returns to starting, Toomey replied, “You don’t lose your job to an injury; I firmly believe that. With that being said, I’m not going to put Ryan out there and expect him to take 65 to 70 percent of the runs. We’ve got to be very smart, and it’s a long season. He’s got to start to make it through full practices before we resume. But I’m blessed to be able to have two poles that we’re immensely comfortable with.”