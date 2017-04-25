Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse got an A from Charley Toomey for Friday's win at Army

To the outside observer, No. 16 Loyola Maryland’s 14-6 victory at No. 12 Army on Friday appeared to be a thorough affair. And coach Charley Toomey thought the same thing.

“You only play 13 games, and every Saturday is your test,” he said Tuesday morning. “The guys got an A last Saturday. So they should feel proud of their effort.”

The Greyhounds (8-5, 6-2 Patriot League) had the edge in nearly every statistical category except for faceoffs and turnovers. Every offensive starter had two or more points led by sophomore midfielder Jay Drapeau’s career highs in goals (four) and points (six). Sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Stover (McDonogh) made 12 saves and shut out the Black Knights (10-3, 6-2) for the final 25 minutes of regulation.

Toomey said the team forged its most complete outing since a 14-13 overtime loss at now-No. 8 Johns Hopkins on Feb. 18.

“I can take a loss if we play for four quarters,” he said. “I felt like we played hard for four quarters against Johns Hopkins and it didn’t result in a win, but we played really hard and we battled and we scrapped. We didn’t get the result that we wanted, but when you walked off the field, you felt, ‘You know what? This team will battle.’ On Friday, we did it and we got the result that we wanted. … I knew we had it in us because of watching us play Johns Hopkins and how we competed. But it hasn’t been a year where we’ve been as consistent as we would have liked.”

That win enabled Loyola to clinch the top seed in the conference tournament and earn the right to host the semifinal round Friday and the title game Sunday at Ridley Athletic Complex. Having the postseason come through Baltimore was a season-long goal, and junior long-stick midfielder Zac Davliakos said putting together that effort in a game with that much significance was timely.

“Coming together at the end of the season is nice,” the Stevensville resident and Severn graduate said. “We’ve had some struggles on defense, but coming together at the end and being more unified than before is really nice. I think we’re getting better every week, and that’s good going into the postseason.”

The Greyhounds will not learn the identity of their semifinal opponent until the quarterfinals are completed Tuesday night. But Toomey said the team’s attention should turn inward and center on how to extend that effort from the victory over Army into Friday’s game.

“That’s going to be the challenge again, to back up that type of effort with hopefully 120 minutes if that’s what it takes,” he said. “… We’re just going to need to keep battling and keep playing every possession offensively and defensively.”