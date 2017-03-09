Loyola lacrosse getting contributions on both ends from short-stick defensive midfielders

Many Loyola Maryland players have thrived during the team’s current three-game winning streak, and that includes junior short-stick defensive midfielders Brian Begley and Jared Mintzlaff, especially on the offensive end.

Begley has recorded four goals and one assist during this recent run for the No. 9 Greyhounds (3-2), while Mintzlaff has chipped in one goal and two assists over the same span. Those are better-than-average numbers, but coach Charley Toomey has been more impressed with Begley’s seven ground balls and one caused turnover and Mintzlaff’s six ground balls and one caused turnover on the defensive side in the past three games.

“They’ve been allowed to push defense to offense, and those guys run the field very well,” he said Wednesday. “But most importantly, they’re playing good, solid defense. You don’t get those opportunities unless you’re making a clean save or you’re picking up a tough ground ball, and we’re not running them out of the box to just play offense. They’ve got to come from defense to offense to make their plays.”

Begley posted 32 ground balls and three caused turnovers last spring, while Mintzlaff finished with 17 ground balls, nine caused turnovers, and three goals. They are already on pace to exceed those numbers, and Toomey attributed their improved play to being another year older.

“They were sophomores last year, and now they’re juniors, and they’re getting their opportunities,” he said. “… It’s just a group that’s becoming very confident, and not only are they becoming confident in their abilities, but [sophomore attackman] Pat [Spencer] is becoming confident in getting the ball back out to them for good opportunities. You’re seeing a maturation of them on the offensive end, but also from a team standpoint, the guys have confidence, and they’re really sharing the ball together in transition.”

Begley, Mintzlaff, and freshman Matt Higgins have stabilized a position that was in flux as recently as 2015. Toomey acknowledged that having Begley and Mintzlaff play as freshmen was a harsh introduction to the position.

“It’s been baptism by fire,” he said. “I think that those guys are playing really good lacrosse. It’s hard to go out there as a freshman and really understand the schemes defensively, but also physically, the kids that they were playing against were sometimes two or three years older. So a couple years in the weight room and buying into the process has helped them. We’re very happy with their production, and I think as they continue to grow older, I’m thanking my lucky stars that we still have one more year with them.”