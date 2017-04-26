Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse getting a kick – and points – from watching Jay Drapeau's growth

Coaches like to point out the “known commodities” on opposing teams, and on Loyola Maryland’s offense, that label applies to sophomore attackman Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin), senior attackman Zack Sirico, and senior midfielders Brian Sherlock and Romar Dennis.

It’s beginning to look like a space in that group might be opening up for Jay Drapeau.

The sophomore midfielder has blossomed as a weapon in the past two games for the No. 16 Greyhounds (8-5 overall, 6-2 Patriot League). In a 12-11 overtime loss at No. 18 Boston University on April 15, he scored three goals. Six days later, he set career highs in both goals (four) and points (six) in a 14-6 thrashing at No. 12 Army West Point that helped the team capture the top seed in the conference tournament and the right to host the semifinals and final Friday and Sunday, respectively, at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

Coach Charley Toomey said Drapeau, who was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, has always had the tools to become a scoring presence.

“Right now, he’s doing things,” Toomey said Tuesday. “He’s able to turn the corner on his own; he’s able to move off the ball. He’s doing a lot of the little things to put more pressure on his matchup than just drawing a slide and throwing it to Pat or throwing it back to Brian. He’s actually winning matchups now.”

Toomey estimated that a majority of the offense’s possessions have begun with the ball in Drapeau’s stick as he initiates a dodge. And when he passes the ball to a teammate, Drapeau begins to really move, which led offensive coordinator Marc Van Arsdale to compare him to a butterfly during a recent film session.

“When the ball goes down low and you move off the ball and you put yourself in a new position, Pat’s going to find you,” Toomey said. “That’s what Jay has done such a terrific job of. Coach Van made the comment that he’s like a butterfly in that he moves, and you don’t know where the next move is going to be. He just kind of floats, and that’s hard for a defense to guard because you just don’t know where he’s going to be.”

Opponents have assigned a short-stick defensive midfielder to Drapeau. If he continues to produce, defenses will have to decide whether to slide a long pole to Drapeau and leave a short stick on Sherlock, Dennis, Sirico or sophomore attackman Alex McGovern.

“We need that,” Toomey said. “We know what Jay brings to the table. He has shown the ability to initiate, and if he can be an assist guy or a goal scorer, it just puts that much more pressure on a defense because if you start sliding off of Brian or Pat, it’s going to open other things up. I would imagine that teams are watching our Army film and talking a little bit more about Drapeau.”