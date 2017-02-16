Loyola lacrosse excited about attackman Alex McGovern's debut

Alex McGovern, not sophomore attackman Pat Spencer or redshirt senior midfielder Brian Sherlock, paced Loyola Maryland with team highs in assists (three) and points (five) in Saturday’s 16-15 loss to Virginia at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

Although the sophomore attackman’s showing might have been surprising to some, it was a familiar sight for coach Charley Toomey and offensive coordinator Marc Van Arsdale.

“He’s had days like that in practice,” Toomey said Wednesday. “When you play on the lefty side for Loyola, you’re probably going to get some opportunities because of [senior attackman] Zack Sirico and Pat Spencer and the way we run some breaks. We need someone who can finish his opportunities, and Coach Van has done a great job of working with him so that he understands when and where to take his chances.

McGovern, a transfer from No. 3 and reigning NCAA Division I champion North Carolina, recorded an assist and a ground ball in seven games for the Tar Heels last spring.

He made his first start for the No. 9 Greyhounds (0-1) because senior Jordan Germershausen is serving a team-mandated suspension for breaking an undisclosed rule. Toomey said the Reisterstown resident and Calvert Hall graduate will rejoin the team “in the next week or so.”

Until then, McGovern will continue to play alongside Spencer and Sirico, especially in Saturday’s game at No. 5 Johns Hopkins (2-0). Toomey said the 6-foot-3, 180-pound McGovern fills a void created by the graduation of attackman Zach Herreweyers, but also offers a different element.

“We feel like that’s what we were excited about when we brought Alex on board, with what he could give us athletically,” he said. “I thought he’s done a really good job this spring of stepping in and filling that void of Zach. We know what Germ can do, but quite honestly, in games like Virginia and Hopkins, it’s good to have a kid that can run hard and is big physically. Alex gave us that and did a great job. So we’re going to have some decisions to make down the road, but we don’t have to make those decisions right now.”