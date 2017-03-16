Loyola lacrosse eager to see what healthier Zack Sirico can do Saturday

Loyola Maryland welcomed back Zack Sirico for his usual start in Saturday’s 15-7 loss at No. 13 Duke, but the senior attackman finished with no goals on four shots, no assists, and one turnover. It was a showing that did not surprise coach Charley Toomey.

“He looked like it was his first time back,” Toomey said Wednesday of Sirico, who missed three consecutive games due to an undisclosed injury. “Obviously, we were excited to get him back out there. Each week, he’s getting a little stronger and a little more confident. I think Zack would tell you that he had some opportunities that he didn’t finish on that he would have in the past. He’s closer, but he’s not 100 percent. But it was good to have him back.”

During Sirico’s absence, senior Jordan Germershausen (Calvert Hall) scored eight goals including six in two starts for the No. 18 Greyhounds (3-3 overall and 2-0 in the Patriot League). But Toomey said he and offensive coordinator Marc Van Arsdale are content to stick with Sirico in the starting lineup with sophomores Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) and Alex McGovern (St. Paul’s) against Navy (2-4, 1-2) at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Zack’s a senior captain,” Toomey said. “Jordan got his opportunities. He’s probably in a platoon system a little bit with Zack based on how he feels, but also with McGovern. Coach Van does a really good job of managing those minutes and getting a feel for how the game is being played and putting those guys in spots where they need to be.”

Sirico’s return might be timely, considering how the offense registered season lows in goals (seven), assists (one) and shooting efficiency (17.9 percent on 7-of-39 shooting) in the setback to the Blue Devils (5-2). Toomey credited Duke with employing its defensive players to press out and force Loyola’s offensive players to make quick decisions with the ball, but he said it is a strategy his team should have anticipated.

“I think that we’ve got to be willing to work off the ball and allow ourselves to run our offense if somebody is being pressed out,” he said. “We have to have more of a sense of urgency to support each other if somebody’s getting pressed. But we have to be willing to run by somebody if they are trying to press us out because it does create longer slides. Those are things we’ve talked about. In the past, we’ve been able to make teams pay for pressing us out and creating longer slides. On Saturday, we weren’t.”