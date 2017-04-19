Loyola Maryland men could get bye or play in Tuesday's Patriot League quarterfinals

Saturday’s 12-11 overtime loss at Patriot League rival Boston University proved costly for Loyola Maryland for two reasons.

First, the Greyhounds (7-5, 5-2 Patriot League) failed to take advantage of a 10-6 loss by then-No. 6 Army (10-2, 6-1) to Navy on Saturday. A win coupled with the Black Knights’ loss would have lifted Loyola into a tie for first in the Patriot League.

Second, the Greyhounds could slip to the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and be forced to play in a quarterfinal Tuesday at Ridley Athletic Complex. A loss at Army on Friday night paired with a victory by Boston University (10-3, 4-3) over Holy Cross (4-8, 4-3) on Friday night would give the Terriers the No. 2 seed and a bye to the semifinals.

Loyola coach Charley Toomey is aware of the potential scenarios, but said the team’s singular focus should be on upending the Black Knights and securing the top seed with the right to play host to the tournament semifinals and final on April 28 and 30.

“Our focus isn’t on anything more than Army, and we’re going to let the chips fall where they may,” he said Wednesday morning. “If we have the opportunity to play at home – which is our goal – then that’s great, and that’s what we want, and that’s what we expected at the beginning of the year. If we have to play at home on Tuesday, then that will be the case. But we’re going up to Army to win a game and then come home and have this tournament go through Loyola.”

Toomey said the Greyhounds have no one but themselves to blame for dropping Saturday’s game to Boston University. But he is confident the players will bounce back as they have after three other setbacks this spring.

“This team has responded after a loss very well, and I want them to respond the way that they’ve responded,” he said. “After a tough game down at Duke, they came back and played very well against Navy. After a tough game at Bucknell, they came back and played very well against Colgate. After a tough game with Johns Hopkins, they played well against Lafayette and Towson. So we need to respond to the loss, we need to learn from it and move forward. I know that with our senior leadership, we’re ready to do that, and that’s kind of where we are.”