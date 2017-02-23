Loyola lacrosse coach Charley Toomey 'not optimistic pair of seniors will play Saturday

No. 11 Loyola Maryland has given up 30 goals while starting 0-2 start, and the defense will likely visit Patriot League rival Lafayette without a pair of seniors in defenseman Jack Carrigan and long-stick midfielder Ryan Fournier.

Carrigan is dealing with an arm injury, while Fournier has been beset by a balky hamstring. Neither player participated in Saturday’s 14-13 overtime loss at No. 4 Johns Hopkins, and Fournier also sat out the season-opening 16-15 setback against No. 7 Virginia.

While calling both Carrigan and Fournier “day-to-day,” coach Charley Toomey said he is “not optimistic” they will return for Saturday’s contest.

Their absence is significant. Carrigan started 15 of 18 games last spring, recording 37 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers. Fournier played in all 18 games, posting 49 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers, seven goals, and two assists.

“What we feel like we’ve been able to do in years past is create some turnovers on the defensive end because of the pressure we’ve been able to put on the ball,” Toomey said Wednesday. “When you take a guy like Jack Carrigan off the field after he had 22 takeaways and you take away a kid like Fournier who had 16 caused turnovers, you’re taking almost 40 caused turnovers off the field for us by not having those guys. And you’re also taking veterans and team captains off the field."

Junior Zac Davliakos, a Stevensville resident and Severn graduate, has started for Fournier and registered 10 ground balls and two caused turnovers. Junior Ryder Harkins picked up one ground ball in replacing Carrigan against the Blue Jays.

Toomey expressed confidence in both players.

“We feel like he’s played pretty doggone well, and we expected that from him,” Toomey said of Davliakos, who lodged 11 ground balls, five caused turnovers, and three goals last season. “What we’ve done is we’ve put a freshman out there for more minutes in Ryan McNulty, and he’s really performed at a high level. But he’s a freshman, and he’s learning under fire. Ryder is getting his first minutes as a starter, and he’s learning under fire."