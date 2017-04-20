Loyola Maryland lacrosse aiming to spread the field to 'let Pat [Spencer] do his thing'

One of the more eye-opening statistics from the Loyola Maryland men's lacrosse team's 12-11 overtime loss at Patriot League rival Boston University on Saturday was a one-assist showing for sophomore attackman Pat Spencer. It marked the first time this season that the Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate had been held to a single point.

One factor was the play of the Terriers defense, especially senior defenseman Dominick Calisto who was assigned to shadow Spencer. Another reason, according to Greyhounds coach Charley Toomey, was a lack of execution by the offense to spread the field for Spencer.

“Pat would probably tell you that it wasn’t his best game, but I would also argue that I don’t think it was Loyola’s best game on the offensive end,” Toomey said Wednesday. “I don’t think we ran the sets as cleanly as we have run them all season. We looked at some of our spacing off the ball, and for Pat to be the player he can be, he needs some space. He needs to know where his looks are, and some of it was just by design in that [senior attackmna] Zack Sirico, we liked his matchup [which contributed to four goals and three assists]. I think Pat watched Zack have a great game. We got to 11. We reached our goals offensively. Maybe we had a couple more opportunities that were out there, but we weren’t disappointed where we walked away from the game and asked ourselves, ‘What happened to Pat? He had only one assist.’ Loyola got to 11.”

All 11 goals and seven assists the Greyhounds (7-5, 5-2) had Saturday came from the six offensive starters. Toomey said he and offensive coordinator Marc Van Arsdale have emphasized getting contributions from more players.

“Other guys kind of need to win their matchups,” Toomey said. “But again, for Pat to be Pat in terms of the ability to score goals, we’ve got to have good spacing. If you’re not moving off the ball or you’re dodging into an area where there’s a teammate, it’s not going to help Pat. If Pat is getting to a spot where he can feed and nobody is moving off the ball and there are no open looks, it’s going to be tough. I think that’s what Coach Van was pointing out. We just need to get back to who we are, flying around the field off the ball, and let Pat do his thing.”