Loyola Maryland at Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Johns Hopkins owns a decisive 47-6 advantage in this series, but Loyola Maryland has won the past three meetings. Five of the past 10 games between these Charles Street rivals have been decided by one goal with the Blue Jays going 4-1 in those contests against the Greyhounds.

No. 9 Loyola (0-1) stumbled in its season opener at Ridley Athletic Complex a week ago, dropping a 16-15 decision to then-No. 15 Virginia, which rose to No. 7 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse poll. Although the defense struggled against the Cavaliers, two members did contribute on offense. Junior short-stick defensive midfielder Brian Begley tied a career high with two goals and Jared Mintzlaff, another junior short-stick defensive midfielder, scored his second goal in his past four contests.

No. 5 Johns Hopkins (2-0) routed UMBC, 15-5, last Saturday. The Blue Jays defense is tied for seventh in Division I at just 6.5 goals allowed per game. Freshman defenseman Jack Rapine leads the team with three caused turnovers and is tied with senior faceoff specialist Matt Ledwin for second in ground balls with five.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Homewood Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.

1) Loyola’s defense. As coach Charley Toomey said earlier in the week, the Greyhounds are not accustomed to giving up 16 goals – especially at home. Toomey said after watching film, coaches and players were disappointed in their slides, their ground ball play and their inability to support the goalkeepers. But he singled out the unit’s off-ball defense as one area defensive coordinator Matt Dwan has concentrated on.

“We were disappointed in a lot of things,” Toomey said. “Typically at this point in the year, you can have those games. I felt like in this big environment, we didn’t play well as a team as we probably did individually. I wasn’t upset with how we played on the ball. I was more upset with how we played off the ball, and I think that’s something that Coach Dwan has done a really good job of addressing all week.”

2) Johns Hopkins’ approach. The Blue Jays rank in the top 10 in the country in offense (tied for seventh with 15 goals per game) and shooting percentage (eighth at 38.0 percent). But who they will try to solve is a little uncertain as Toomey said he is leaning toward starting sophomore goalie Jacob Stover (McDonogh), but did not rule out junior Grant Limone entirely. Either way, coach Dave Pietramala said the players have to study both goalkeepers’ tendencies and strengths so that they are not shocked Saturday.

“Both of their goalies are talented and obviously Charley Toomey does a great job with goaltenders, among other things,” Pietramala said. “We need to know about both. It’s important. So both will be in the scouting report for our team, and depending on who they play, we’ll be prepared for both. You would expect to see Stover, but in this day and age, you never know. So our job is to make sure that we’re prepared for both guys.”

3) Loyola’s Big 4. The Greyhounds scored 15 goals against Virginia despite reaping little from three of their top four returning scorers. Although senior attackman Zack Sirico posted two goals and two assists a week ago, redshirt senior midfielder Brian Sherlock was shut out, senior midfielder Romar Dennis was limited to a single assist, and sophomore attackman Pat Spencer (Boys’ Latin) finished with only two assists. Toomey was pleased to get points from other sources, but also knows that the offense is much more dangerous when Spencer, Sherlock and Dennis are playing their best.

“They’re proud guys,” Toomey said. “Those guys know that we need them, and they’ve been practicing the right way this week, and I know we’ll see a great effort from those guys this week.”