Billy O'Hara (South River) picks up where he left off for UMBC men's lacrosse

Since taking over as head coach at UMBC, Ryan Moran has long suspected that junior Billy O’Hara has the talent to be one of the better long-stick midfielders in Division I. After watching the junior record four ground balls, three caused turnovers, and one goal in Saturday’s 10-5 loss at No. 14 Richmond, Moran got confirmation of his assessment from Spiders coach Dan Chemotti.

“Coach Chemotti mentioned him after the game,” Moran said this week. “He said, ‘Wow, No. 33 is a player.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s good.’”

O’Hara, a Davidsonville resident and South River graduate, leads the Retrievers (0-3) in ground balls with 14, ranks second in caused turnovers with six, and is the only defensive player to score a goal. Those numbers harken back to last season when he led that squad in ground balls with 41, ranked second in caused turnovers with 17, and scored a goal.

Moran was the offensive coordinator at Loyola Maryland last spring, but it has not taken him long to be impressed by what he has seen thus far from O’Hara.

“He invests a lot of time in film, he practices hard every day,” Moran said. “I do think there are some intangible qualities in his game that he has as a long-stick midfielder in terms of his ability to knock down passes and get first-time ground balls and score when he gets shots.

"He scored in two of the three scrimmages that we had, and we’re hoping that with Garrett Hasken coming back in one of the next two weeks, that’s going to really lighten Billy’s load a bit so that when he gets on there, he’s a little more fresh to create defense to offense. That’s something he does really well.”

Hasken, a senior who posted 18 ground balls and five caused turnovers in an injury-shortened 2016 campaign, has yet to play this year because of a stress fracture in his leg. Moran said if Hasken gets cleared by the school’s medical staff to return in time for Saturday’s home opener against Mercer (1-1) at 12 p.m. at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville, Hasken would join a rotation with O’Hara, who Moran estimated is making 70 percent of the runs as the long-stick midfielder.

“We’ve just got to see how the healing has progressed,” he said. “Garrett has done everything within his ability to make sure that he’s putting himself in the best possible position to be healthy at the earliest possible date. He just hasn’t gotten the A-OK. And if we don’t this week, we’re optimistic for next week.”