Lapses in second quarters are rising concern for Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

In its first three of a four-game winning streak to open the season, Johns Hopkins was trailing or tied after the first quarter of each game. After addressing and seemingly correcting that problem, the team must now turn its attention to the second periods.

In five of their past six games, the No. 13 Blue Jays (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) have been outscored in the second quarters and have been on the losing end in all but one of those games. The most recent addition to that trend came Sunday night when No. 9 Ohio State scored three goals to Johns Hopkins’ two en route to a 13-9 victory in Columbus, Ohio.

The Blue Jays squandered a 5-3 lead after the first 15 minutes against the Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1), and coach Dave Pietramala said the team can’t afford to sit back and rest on its laurels.

“You shouldn’t get comfortable when you get a lead,” he said Wednesday morning. “How often do you see a team get a lead and then all of a sudden they squander that lead or they start playing differently and sloppy because they got comfortable? Not that we had any reason to get comfortable in that game, but I look at the first quarter and [senior defenseman] Nick Fields is diving to get a loose ball and doesn’t get it because he’s out of bounds, but you love the effort. [Sophomore long-stick midfielder] Robert Kuhn one play later dives and outhustles a guy for a loose ball headed to the sideline and creates a turnover for us by doing that. But we didn’t have that same effort in the second quarter, and that’s where we’ve got to be better and more consistent.”

Pietramala said the coaching staff has tried to simplify things for the players by breaking down the 60-minute contest into 12 five-minute increments, asking them to concentrate on winning those periods.

“That philosophy allows you to focus on a very small window of time rather than the last play or the next play,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job of not looking back. We walked off the field on Sunday and we were up by one at halftime, and you walked into the locker room and you would have thought that we were down. I clearly believe that’s because our guys knew that we weren’t playing well.”

Johns Hopkins is tied with Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State (10-1, 1-1) and No. 11 Rutgers (9-2, 1-1) for second in the Big Ten behind No. 3 Maryland (7-2, 2-0) and can move up in the standings with a victory over the Nittany Lions on Saturday at 2 p.m. Pietramala said the team must take advantage after dropping the game against the Buckeyes.

“I thought we had an opportunity to steal one there, and I don’t think we capitalized on it,” he said. “I don’t think we played very well.”