Kyle Horak has held his own as primary faceoff specialist for Frostburg State men's lacrosse

Hardly anyone would have expected Kyle Horak to pick up where Erik Geiser left off for the Frostburg State men's lacrosse team. After all, Geiser graduated after a 2016 season in which he led Division III in faceoff percentage at .730 (214 of 293) and ranked 29th in ground balls per game at 7.0.

But Horak, the 6 feet 2, 195 pounds, has fared well in his first year as the primary faceoff specialist for the Bobcats (9-6, 5-3 Capital Athletic Conference). The senior has won 57.2 percent of his draws (158 of 276) and grabbed 83 ground balls to the delight of coach Tommy Pearce.

“Anytime you’re winning in the high 50s, that’s great,” he said Tuesday. “So we’re happy with his faceoff percentage and how hard he works.”

Pearce credited part of Geiser’s success last spring to his almost daily battles with Horak in practice. Horak hasn’t had that kind of practice this season, although freshman Sam Natvig (52.2 percent on 12 of 23 and six ground balls) has emerged as a capable partner.

“What’s different is that he doesn’t get a chance to practice against Erik Geiser every day in practice,” Pearce said. “Getting to practice against the guy that led Division III in faceoff percentage is a hell of a guy to practice against. But we also think that our freshman, Sam Natvig, has been coming on late in the season, and he went 4-for-4 on Saturday against St. Mary’s and did pretty well against Mary Washington when he got in there. So I think Sam has gotten better as the year goes along, and we might get him some faceoffs on Wednesday, and he’s doing a better job of keeping Kyle sharp.”

Horak has finished a game south of 50 percent only four times, and one of those occasions occurred against Mary Washington, which Frostburg State will face in Wednesday’s CAC quarterfinal. Horak won just 25 percent (four of 16) against Eagles sophomore Eli Ayer, and Pearce is relying on Horak to turn the tables to propel the team deeper into the postseason.

“The Mary Washington faceoff guy has been their faceoff guy since he showed up on campus last year, and he’s taken a ton of faceoffs and he’s really quick,” Pearce said. “If he’s timing up the whistle well, he’s a quick guy, and he’s hard to get tied up when he’s beating you with his quickness. On any given day, faceoff guys just match up differently based on their timing and how the referees are blowing their whistles. Kyle’s been working hard in practice and hopefully, he does a little better when he sees him this time.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun