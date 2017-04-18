Johns Hopkins, Towson to host NCAA women's lacrosse championship weekend in 2019-22

Championship weekend of the NCAA women's lacrosse tournament is coming back to Baltimore in two years.

Johns Hopkins will host the Division I semifinals and finals May 24-26, 2019, at Homewood Field and two of the next three years. Towson's Johnny Unitas Stadium was selected as the site of championship weekend in 2021.

Hopkins previously hosted the Division I women's championship in 2001, while Towson hosted in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2014, the last time championship weekend was in the Baltimore area. Maryland defeated Syracuse in the final that year, 15-12, before an announced 10,311 at Johnny Unitas Stadium, the second-largest NCAA single-game attendance mark and the largest for an NCAA tournament game.

"Johns Hopkins is proud to welcome the 2019, 2020 and 2022 NCAA women’s lacrosse championships to Baltimore and Homewood Field," Johns Hopkins athletic director Alanna Shanahan said in a release. "We look forward to providing a first-class participant and fan experience in one of the country's traditional lacrosse hotbeds. The storied history of lacrosse in our state, the strength of the programs in our region and our loyal lacrosse fan base set the stage for a fantastic championship experience."

"I'm thrilled that the NCAA has decided to bring the national championship weekend back to Towson," Towson athletic director Tim Leonard said. "We saw record crowds the last time Towson hosted the tournament and I'm looking forward to more of the same in 2021."