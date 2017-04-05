Johns Hopkins men working on balancing activity, rest with two extra days of prep

One might think that two extra days to practice and prepare for the next opponent would be beneficial. That makes sense to Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala, whose team has not played since Friday’s 12-6 victory over No. 13 Rutgers and won’t compete in a game until Sunday night at No. 9 Ohio State.

But there’s also a drawback as he sees it for the No. 11 Blue Jays (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten).

“It’s something that we’ve talked a lot about, and we think the first key to this game against Ohio State is managing the week and managing Sunday and playing Sunday night at 7 o’clock,” Pietramala said Wednesday morning. “With extra time, there are certainly positives. If you’ve got guys that are nicked up, they get an extra day of rest, an extra day of treatment. You certainly get an extra day of film and preparation. So all those things are positives. The negative side is that you can get out of a rhythm a little bit. … So the first thing we talked about was how important it was for us as a staff and our team to manage this week.”

The week for Johns Hopkins began with the players getting Saturday and Sunday off after the win against Rutgers. Pietramala said asking the players to practice on either of those days would have been too onerous.

“We’re almost three months into this thing,” he said. “We started on Jan. 13, and we’re almost three months in. That’s a long time. Now is the time to start to look at shortening things up to where less is maybe more, but we’ve got to make sure that on those days off, our guys are doing what they need to do to make sure that they’re taking care of themselves and not just laying around and doing nothing.”

Another problem area involves waiting all day Sunday for the game against the Buckeyes (9-2, 0-1). Pietramala joked that he will “sit here all day and drive myself crazy for a night game.”

“In lacrosse, there are not a lot of games where you’re sitting around all day waiting, and when you look at it, it can be an issue,” he said. “So we’ve got to make sure that we manage the trip out there, that we manage the day on Sunday. We’ve already got a shootaround planned for a specific time, breakfast, get up and get out of the hotel, something after our shootaround so that we’re not just going back to our hotel and lying around all day. We’re trying to emulate and be as close to a routine as we would be at home.”