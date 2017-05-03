Johns Hopkins men trying to stay positive after losing to Maryland on Saturday

In the aftermath of Saturday night’s 12-5 loss to now-No. 1 Maryland, the frustration and dismay in Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala’s voice when he spoke to the media was palpable. That sentiment was apparently shared by his players.

“It was a mood of great disappointment,” Pietramala said Wednesday morning of the atmosphere in the locker room immediately after the setback. “I think we clearly understood that we had a tremendous opportunity, and we let it slip by, and we did not put our best foot forward. That was clear in the locker room. But instead of walking into the locker room yelling and screaming and saying we didn’t do this or we didn’t do that, I think our guys knew we didn’t play well, we didn’t execute well, we didn’t do what we needed to do to earn a Big Ten championship.

"We didn’t play like a champion that day. Rather than add insult to injury, we talked about what happened, we talked about our week of practice, we talked about the opportunity that we missed and the valuable lesson that we needed to take from this and how we had to approach things moving forward and that we needed to move forward. So rather than being negative, we tried to be very matter-of-fact, which they understood. And we tried to make clear that there’s a lot of important lacrosse ahead of us. Losing one battle doesn’t mean you’ve lost the war. I think they appreciated that, but at the end of the day, we still have to go out and prove that we learned that lesson.”

Pietramala said he spent about 10 minutes talking with the players with the aim of lifting their spirits.

“When you lose, sometimes you can be in there a little bit longer and there’s a little bit more to say,” he said. “I just felt like it was important that we not leave there with our heads down. We clearly understood that we got beat, and we clearly understood that we didn’t help ourselves at all. So we played against two teams that night – us and Maryland. I thought Maryland played extraordinarily well. I don’t know if I’ve seen them play that way since Carolina. So I thought they played very well, and that’s a credit to them. They beat us. But we didn’t help our cause, and we just talked about what we didn’t do and what we need to do moving forward.”

The No. 10 Blue Jays (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) will have an opportunity to demonstrate what they learned when they tangle with No. 7 Ohio State (12-3, 3-2) in the second semifinal of the Big Ten tournament Thursday at 7:30 p.m., in Columbus, Ohio. Johns Hopkins is the No. 3 seed and lost to the No. 2-seeded Buckeyes, 13-9, on April 9.