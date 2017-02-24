Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse taking patient approach with Connor Reed, Drew Supinski

Sixteen players for No. 4 Johns Hopkins have scored a combined 64 points en route to opening the season with three consecutive wins. Surprisingly, midfielders Connor Reed and Drew Supinski are not included in that group.

Reed, a fifth-year senior, has taken four shots while playing in three games including two starts. Supinski, a sophomore, has yet to attempt a shot while making three appearances including one start.

Reed, Supinski, and sophomore Alex Concannon (one goal and three assists) sustained knee injuries that sidelined Reed for the entire 2016 campaign and forced Supinski and Concannon to miss a majority of the same season. For that reason, Blue Jays coach Dave Pietramala said Thursday he is not worried about Reed or Supinski.

“Those guys are coming along,” Pietramala said, adding that Reed underwent a second surgery in the fall to repair the torn ACL in his right knee. “It just takes a little bit of time. I don’t think it’s their knees that are the problem. What they’re doing is, they’re finding their sea legs, they’re getting their feet wet again. It’s been a while. So they’ve got to get accustomed to the pace of the game again. All three play a position where they have to play both ends of the field. So there’s more on their plate. They’ve just got to sharpen those skills.”

It’s not a question of whether Reed and Supinski can post points. In 2015, Reed registered 10 goals and 16 assists while making 18 starts. Last year, Supinski racked up eight goals and four assists in eight starts.

Although Reed and Supinski have not produced numbers in terms of goals and assists, they have contributed in other ways, Pietramala said.

“I’m not concerned about it because when I see Connor, I see a guy who when he dodges, he draws slides,” he said. “I see Sup, who is just pushing a little bit. He wants to perform so well for his team that he’s just pushing a little too hard. The game will come to him and when that happens, you’ll see a couple of different guys and then you’ll say, ‘Well, that looks like those guys.’”

Pietramala said it is incumbent on him and offensive coordinator Bobby Benson to give Reed and Supinski the time they need to find their comfort zone with the physical conditioning and within the Blue Jays’ offensive system.

“We also as coaches need to make sure that we’re patient and we keep them involved because they’re going to help us,” he said. “They are helping us, but they’re going to help us more tomorrow than they did today and more next week than they did this week and more next month than they did this month because it’s just going to take a little time to get back into the swing of things and get their shooting stroke and get their confidence back where it was and feel more comfortable doing all these things that they’re doing for the first time since their injuries.”