Johns Hopkins lacrosse still in search of positive gains from faceoff unit

Despite a startling and humbling 18-7 loss at No. 19 Princeton on Friday, No. 7 Johns Hopkins still ranks among the top teams in Division I in several major statistical departments. But one area that continues to befuddle the Blue Jays (4-1) is faceoffs.

They have failed to win at least 50 percent of their draws in each of the first five games, with their closest coming in a 15-8 victory over Navy on Feb. 7 when they claimed 46.2 percent (12-of-26) of the faceoffs. Nationally, the team ranks 59th out of 69 programs with a 40.8 percent faceoff percentage (53-of-130).

“If you go across the board, it’s been an area where we need to continue to evaluate and improve,” coach Dave Pietramala said Wednesday. “You look at it, and I don’t think it’s just the faceoff guys. I think it’s a number of different things. I think one is you’ve got to win the ball, two is you’ve got to win a ground ball, and three is you’ve got to have good team play from your wings. It’s a team thing. You don’t look at your faceoff guys and say, 'It’s your fault.'"

Johns Hopkins’ struggles are surprising, considering much of the same personnel that helped the team win 53.1 percent (214-of-405) of its draws last spring is back. Senior Craig Madarasz is at 38.7 percent (36-of-93), senior Matt Ledwin has won 53.3 percent (16-of-30), and senior Kevin O’Toole (Loyola Blakefield) is at 16.7 percent (1-of-6).

The one guy not back is junior Hunter Moreland, who has not played yet this season due to an undisclosed injury.

“When you have a guy like Hunter, you have another option,” Pietramala said. “When things don’t go well for one guy, you can bring Hunter in, and when things don’t go well for Hunter, you can bring someone else in. … It is something where we have what we have. We’ve got great young men there, but we’ve got to perform at a higher level there – plain and simple.”

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, there is no timetable for Moreland, the White Hall resident and Boys’ Latin graduate who owns a career faceoff percentage of 56.6 (185-of-327), to return.

“I wish there was [a timetable], but no,” Pietramala said. “Each week, he is evaluated. It’s not a day-to-day thing, it’s more of a week-to-week thing. We’ve been encouraged by the reports back from the doctor and the progress that he’s made.”