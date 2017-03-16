Johns Hopkins lacrosse seeking to revive once-dangerous offense that has become dormant

Through the first four games of the season, Johns Hopkins was the talk of the lacrosse landscape due, in part, to an explosive offense that had averaged 14.3 goals. But that number has dropped to 7.5 in the past two games, which not coincidentally contributed to the team suffering back-to-back losses to No. 16 Princeton on March 3 and No. 11 Towson on Saturday.

Coach Dave Pietramala said the No. 14 Blue Jays (4-2) must return to some of the principles that had worked so well for them in the wins.

“Our picking game in the first four games was much better than it was in the last two,” he said Wednesday. “Our outlets were much more timely and available in the first four games than in the last two. I know that sounds kind of silly, but what does that matter?

Not having an outlet in time kills an offense because you’re not able to transfer the ball and attack the backside, and the ball can’t move quickly enough. If you’re not setting good, hard, solid picks, then teams can either fight over the top or fight underneath and then the pick isn’t useful. So those things are things we’ve got to take care of and do a better job of in practice, and I think thus far this week, we’ve practiced with a greater sense of urgency.”

In the 13-8 loss at Towson, the team finished with season lows in assists (three), points (11), and shots (23). Senior midfielder John Crawley, who recorded three goals and one assist in that setback, said the players failed to distribute the ball quickly enough to attack soft spots in the Tigers’ defense.

“I think that the ball actually got a little stagnant,” he said after the game. “… I think there were a couple dodges that we should have kind of moved the ball above the goal because the way we want to play, it’s attacking from all parts of the field. And I think that more than pressing, it just got stagnant, and we tried to go after one or two guys instead of just trying to play our offense and trusting that we’re going to win our individual matchups.”

The offense’s troubles have coincided with a downturn in junior attackman Shack Stanwick’s production. The Baltimore resident and Boys’ Latin graduate has posted two assists and has as many goals (one) as turnovers in his last two starts, but Pietramala said the unit’s struggles are shared by many.

“Part of our game is the picking game, the screening game and getting the ball to Shack on the backside when the defense is moving and allowing him to utilize his gifts, which is to see the field to understand the game,” Pietramala said. “We’re not putting him in those positions."