Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse proving adept so far at juggling playing time on offense

No. 5 Johns Hopkins’ 2-0 start has been fueled by an offense that has scored 15 goals in each of those games. It’s a unit that features at least six attackmen and nine midfielders.

The fortunate thing for the Blue Jays is that plethora of offensive players has not led to any squabbling over playing time. Not that any player would voice an objection about playing time to coach Dave Pietramala, but he said he has been encouraged by the players’ eagerness to embrace any role for the sake of the team’s success.

“I think it’s important to give credit where credit is due, and I think some of the credit needs to go to these young men and their willingness to say, ‘Hey, team first,’” Pietramala said Wednesday morning. “They seem to have bought into doing whatever they have to do to help the team, and they seem to understand that game to game, the amount of runs they get may vary. The guys on the team deserve credit for being selfless and buying into that.”

Doling out playing time and orchestrating the offense has been the task of offensive coordinator Bobby Benson, and Pietramala said the former Johns Hopkins attackman has been masterful at getting veterans and newcomers alike to buy into an overall team approach.

“Coach Benson has done a great job of selling it to them, and he’s done a great job of helping them understand that one game does not mean it’s going to be that way the next game and that we need everybody to prepare like the starter,” Pietramala said. “We need all of them to know the game plan and the offenses, and when their number is called, they need to go out there. The good thing is, the guys can go out there and go as hard as they can knowing that they can get a rest and go back out there another time.”

The Blue Jays played 38 players in a 15-8 win against then-No. 11 Navy on Feb. 7 and 41 in a 15-5 rout of UMBC on Saturday. Pietramala said he wants to get as many players as much experience as he can.

“You want to play people,” he said. “Guys want to play, and we’ve found a way to utilize them and play them more. That certainly makes for more competitive practices and better practices.”