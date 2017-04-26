Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse mum about status of attackman Shack Stanwick for Saturday

Johns Hopkins coach Dave Pietramala has never been one to discuss injuries. So it’s not shocking that he did not provide a thorough update on junior attackman Shack Stanwick, who did not play in the second half of Saturday’s 19-9 thumping of Big Ten foe Michigan after appearing to injure his left foot early in the second quarter.

“We’ll be informed by our medical staff,” Pietramala said Wednesday morning. “It’ll be day to day. Whatever is best for him is exactly what we’ll do, and then we’ll make some decisions there based on how it impacts our team and our moving forward.”

Freshman Forry Smith played well in Stanwick’s place, with two goals and one assist. It is unclear whether Smith would start for Stanwick when the No. 8 Blue Jays (8-4, 3-1 Big Ten) tangle with No. 5 Maryland (9-3, 3-1) on Saturday at 8 p.m. in College Park. Senior midfielder John Crawley and freshman attackman Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) could also be candidates to fill in for Stanwick (Boys’ Latin).

Johns Hopkins could use a healthy Stanwick as it attempts to upset the Terps for a shot at the league’s regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament. The result, however, might be moot if No. 4 Ohio State (12-2, 3-1) defeats No. 13 Rutgers (9-4, 1-3) several hours earlier because a win would give the championship and the top seed to the Buckeyes.

Pietramala acknowledged that he will watch the Ohio State game, but will not take a rooting interest.

“Obviously, we can’t control what Ohio State and Rutgers do,” he said. “The only thing we have control over is what we do. So quite frankly, our focus is on the challenge in front of us, which is the guys in College Park. It’s a very talented team, and they’ve performed very well this year. So we can ill afford to prognosticate and wonder.”

Saturday’s game entails a road trip – albeit a short one – for the Blue Jays, who are 1-3 away from Homewood Field. Pietramala said the team is eager to collect its first road win since Feb. 25, when it earned a 13-5 victory over North Carolina.

“Our challenge is to change that and play well at a place where they’ve been successful,” he said. “It’s certainly a challenging place to play. Would we like to be better on the road? Absolutely. I think we have to be a little bit tougher to be successful on the road. We have to play better defense, and we’ll have to be better at the X. Those are things that are really important when you venture away from your comfortable settings at home.”