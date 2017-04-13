Johns Hopkins lacrosse looking for attackman Wilkins Dismuke to get back on track

Wilkins Dismuke ranks fifth on No. 13 Johns Hopkins in both goals (12) and points (15), and adding to those numbers has been a difficult task in recent weeks for the senior attackman.

In his last three starts for the Blue Jays (6-4 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten), Dismuke has managed just a single point.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Dismuke’s reputation as a goal-scorer emerged a year ago when he produced 24 goals to rank second on the team behind former attackman Ryan Brown’s 41. He opened this season with 10 goals in his first 10 games, but has recently been sharing time with freshman Forry Smith.

Still, coach Dave Pietramala said the offense is much more dangerous when Dismuke is a productive cog in the engine.

“We’ve got to get him back on track,” he said Wednesday. “I will tell you that someone’s performance is oftentimes a product of the other guy’s performance, and it works the same way when we’re not performing. He’s got to be able to get to positions where he can do what he does best. He’s good around the goal, he’s good in broken situations, he’s good at catching and finishing. And he’s got to do a better job of putting himself in places, but we’ve got to do a better job of finding him when he is in those places. So while part of it rests on Wilkins’ shoulders to get himself to those good spots that he was getting to, we’re charged with also finding him in those situations.”

Dismuke has taken only two shots during this quiet stretch, which is a decrease from the 3.1 average he had in his first seven games. But he has had some chances, including an opportunity in front of the Buckeyes' net that disappeared after he dropped a pass.

“Normally, that’s a pass he catches and throws into the back of the goal,” Pietramala said. “So we’ve just got to remain positive with him. He’s a great young man. We need him. We just need to continue to work hard and make sure that he’s getting to the spots that he belongs in, and when he is, we’ve got to make sure that we get the ball to him in a timely fashion.”