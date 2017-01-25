Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse plenty deep in the midfield

While some Division I teams are reaching to fill out two midfield lines, Johns Hopkins could run as many as three with little drop-off between the units.

The Blue Jays return four midfielders who started at least one game last spring -- seniors John Crawley, Cody Radziewicz and Kieran Eissler and sophomore Drew Supinski -- and two others who scored at least six points, juniors Patrick Fraser and Brinton Valis.

And then factor in fifth-year senior Connor Reed, freshman Alex Concannon, and Supinski – all of whom missed all or part of last season due to serious knee injuries – and junior Joel Tinney, who sat out the 2016 campaign because of an NCAA violation.

Johns Hopkins may be overrun with talented midfielders.

But coach Dave Pietramala knows depth can be tested at any moment.

“Injuries happen and will happen again,” he said. “But what you need to do is, you need to find the right pieces to the puzzle and where they go. … I thought we were rich last year, and look what happened. And it was a good thing we had depth, and I’m sure at some point in time, we’ll feel the same way. If that is the case, we can go deep, and then we’ll just have to play a few more guys.”

The assumption in many circles is that Tinney (28 goals and 10 assists in 2015) and Reed (10 G, 16 A in 2015) will return to the first midfield where they were members two years ago. But Pietramala said that’s not necessarily the case.

“Those guys shouldn’t lose their jobs because they got injured, and the guys who took their place shouldn’t lose their jobs just because those guys came back,” he said. “The way we’ve tried to handle it is, we’ve made it clear how important every guy is and how competitive this is going to be and that we’re just not going to hand it to anybody. I think that would be inappropriate. I think we’ve got to give each of these guys an opportunity to show what they can do, and when the dust settles through the preseason, we’ll know what pieces fit best.”

Pietramala said he is not inclined to play three midfield lines at the expense of reduced on-field time for the top three midfielders and three starting attackmen. In fact, he envisions alternating four midfielders in the first line and another four in the second.

But so far, he likes what he has seen from the four returning midfielders who were absent a significant portion of last spring, noting that they are running at full speed with few limitations.

“There has been a period where they’ve got to get back up to speed and they’ve got to get back into things,” Pietramala said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re not overdoing it. They get knocked around a little bit and feel comfortable with the stability of their knees, which they all seem to feel very good about.”