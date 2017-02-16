Johns Hopkins lacrosse got contributions on faceoffs from unlikely source

In his first three years with Johns Hopkins, Matt Ledwin had taken just 11 faceoffs, winning six, and collected three ground balls. He surpassed those totals in a single game Saturday.

The senior took 12 draws, won nine, and picked up five ground balls in the No. 5 Blue Jays’ 15-5 victory over UMBC at Homewood Field. Ledwin’s performance was especially critical in a second quarter in which he replaced senior Craig Madarasz and keyed a 7-0 run.

Ledwin got his first taste of extended playing time due to an injury that has sidelined junior Hunter Moreland, and coach Dave Pietramala said Ledwin pounced on the chance to make an impression with his coaches and teammates.

“One man’s difficulty is another man’s opportunity,” Pietramala said Wednesday. “We have Hunter, who is unfortunately missing some time right now. But what that does is it creates an opportunity for someone else, and it’s good to see a senior who works hard every single day and takes a lot of pride in his craft, and he’s continued to work without a lot of reward in terms of playing time on game day.

"... Everybody’s got to prepare like a starter, and it was obvious that Matt Ledwin had prepared like a starter and when we called on him to do the job, he was prepared to do it. So it was very helpful with the absence of Hunter.”

Moreland, a White Hall resident and Boys’ Latin graduate who has won 56.6 percent (185-of-327) of his draws, is dealing with what Pietramala characterized as “a week-to-week situation.” Without specifying the ailment, Pietramala said it is not season-ending.

With Madarasz struggling at 38.2 percent (13-of-34) with only seven groundballs, could Ledwin eventually assume the role of primary faceoff specialist?

“Each game has its own life,” Pietramala said. “So what I would say is that we are prepared to use both of them if need be.”