In Johns Hopkins' goalkeeper position battle, it's the incumbent's job to lose

Johns Hopkins appeared to fortify an area of concern when Michigan goalkeeper Gerald Logan agreed to spend the 2017 season with the Blue Jays as a graduate student. Logan ranked in the Top 10 in Division I in saves per game in three different years.

But until he sees otherwise, coach Dave Pietramala said Brock Turnbaugh, who recently completed his sophomore campaign as the team’s starting goalie, is still the incumbent.

“Brock is the returning starter at Johns Hopkins, and no one else has unseated him,” Pietramala said this week. “Obviously, like anything else, it’s Brock’s job to keep or to lose, and that’s the way it is every year."

Turnbaugh, who finished with an 11.51 goals-against average and a .471 save percentage, will be pushed by Logan. Although the latter recorded a 12.51 goals-against average, his save percentage of .509 was markedly higher, and Logan stopped 36 shots in three meetings with Johns Hopkins.

“The fact that we’ve seen him perform pretty well against us the last couple years certainly made it easier,” Pietramala said. “But as I told him, we’ve got a starting goalie here already and like anything else, there is opportunity for everybody to earn a spot or lose a spot in the months to come. Obviously, we’re excited to have a young man with his abilities.”

On the flipside, the Blue Jays bade farewell to three players who elected to transfer. Attackman Henry Grass, who did not play as a freshman, is going to Syracuse. Faceoff specialist Jack Olson, who made one appearance as a freshman, is transferring to Michigan. And goalkeeper Hunter Sells, who did not play as a freshman, is going to Bucknell.

“You don’t love to have people leave, but sometimes, it’s just not the right situation or fit,” Pietramala said.