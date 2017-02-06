Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse coach Dave Pietramala mum on identity of starting goalie

Dave Pietramala said he knows whether junior Brock Turnbaugh or graduate student Gerald Logan will start at goalkeeper for No. 9 Johns Hopkins’ season opener against No. 11 Navy on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Homewood Field in Baltimore. But he is not showing his hand.

“We have,” made a decision, Pietramala said Monday morning. “We’re not going to share that with anyone.”

Pietramala maintained that both Turnbaugh, a Phoenix resident and Hereford graduate, and Logan, a University of Michigan graduate, are deserving of the nod to open for the Blue Jays against the Midshipmen.

“We are blessed with two guys that we feel confident in, and I would not hesitate to put either player in there in a game situation,” he said. “We’ve done that with Brock, and Gerald is a guy we wouldn’t have brought here if we didn’t feel the same way.”

Turnbaugh entered the fall workouts as the incumbent. He started all 15 games a year ago and finished with an 11.51 goals-against average and a .471 save percentage. In his final campaign with the Wolverines, Logan registered a 12.51 goals-against average and a .509 save percentage, and he stopped 36 shots in three career meetings against Johns Hopkins.

Pietramala said both players differ in playing styles and strengths, which would seem to make the decision more difficult to navigate. But he said the ultimate factor is the goalie’s ability to contribute to his team.

“What we’re looking for is, we’re looking for a guy who can give us the best chance to win a game,” he said. “You want a guy that’s going to be able to lead the defense. You want a guy that’s going to be able to save the ball, not just stop it. You want a guy that’s going to do the right things with the ball. You want a guy that’s going to be able to get you in and out of whatever defenses that you’re in.”