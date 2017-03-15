Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse believes seeds to end skid must be planted in practice

Saturday’s 13-8 loss at No. 11 Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium marked the first losing streak of the season for Johns Hopkins, which has now dropped two consecutive games and fallen from No. 7 to No. 14 in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll.

In the aftermath of that setback, senior midfielder John Crawley said his focus was centered more on the team’s approach to practice rather than Saturday’s game against No. 6 Syracuse (4-1) at Homewood Field.

“I think we’re just going to try to keep it week by week,” he said. “I think the last couple of weeks of practice haven’t been as good as we want it to be. I think us as players haven’t brought the energy as much as we should. I think that’s where we have to focus, not focus on next weekend against Syracuse. I think we have to focus on this Monday, coming out to practice and coming out the first drill and making sure we have energy, we have intensity, we’re playing hard. Once we take it day by day and game by game, I think that we’ll be a pretty good team.”

Crawley’s perspective was backed by coach Dave Pietramala during a conference call Wednesday morning.

“I think there’s a greater sense of urgency to practice well and perform well,” he said. “Obviously, the end result is to win and not to lose, and certainly, we’d like to end that two-game skid. But I think more importantly for us, it’s not been about the game at the end of the week. Not to use a cliché, but it’s been a day-to-day thing. We have tried to simplify this as much as we possibly can, and it’s been about trying to win the next ground ball in practice, win the next drill and win that day. That literally has been our focus, and the hope is that if we do that and do that well, we’ll put ourselves in a position to play well against a quality opponent and then hopefully end that skid.”

During his postgame conference Saturday, Pietramala said the Blue Jays (4-2) must learn to hate losing more. On Wednesday, he elaborated on that comment, pointing out that players typically play in summer tournaments where there is an absence of motivation to win “a championship” and can sometimes carry that mentality into a season where a title is at stake.

“What happens is you either don’t hate to lose or you don’t love to win because you’re not playing for anything,” he said. “When you win a game, it’s, ‘OK, great, we’ve got three more.’ When you lose a game, it’s, ‘OK, that’s not great, but we’ve got three more tomorrow.’ We want young men here that they don’t just hate to lose, but they love to win, and that drives them.”