Johns Hopkins, Maryland, Towson move up in latest NCAA men's lacrosse RPI rankings

Friday’s 12-6 victory over Rutgers was significant for Johns Hopkins as the team moved from 10th to fourth in the NCAA’s second release of the RPI rankings on Monday.

The Blue Jays (6-3) leapfrogged six other teams and trail only No. 1 Notre Dame (5-2), No. 2 Syracuse (7-1), and No. 3 Penn State (10-0).

Maryland (6-2), which defeated Michigan, 15-8, on Saturday, moved from eighth to seventh in the RPI rankings.

Towson (5-3) was another big mover, rising from No. 21 to No. 15 after edging Drexel, 8-7, on Saturday.

Johns Hopkins and the Terps are separated by No. 5 Hofstra (9-0) and No. 6 Denver (7-2). Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 8 Albany (8-1), No. 9 Ohio State (9-2), and No. 10 Villanova (6-4).

Among area programs, UMBC (4-5) dropped from No. 27 to No. 29, Loyola Maryland (6-4) rose from No. 39 to No. 35, Navy (5-6) moved from No. 44 to No. 41, and Mount St. Mary’s (2-6) fell from No. 47 to No. 51.

The RPI is a numerical system of weighing a team’s winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the team’s opponents’ strength of schedule. While there are other factors that can play a role in a school’s inclusion (or exclusion) from the NCAA tournament, the RPI remains an important tool for the selection committee.