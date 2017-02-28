Johns Hopkins, Maryland men's lacrosse tied for second in nation with three players each on Tewaaraton Award watch list

Co-No. 1 Maryland and No. 3 Johns Hopkins are tied for second in the country with three players each on the Tewaaraton Award watch list, which was released by the Tewaaraton Foundation on Tuesday night.

The Terps (4-0) are represented by three seniors: short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen and attackmen Colin Heacock (Catonsville/Boys’ Latin) and Matt Rambo.

Joining them on the 50-candidate list for the Blue Jays (4-0) are senior defenseman Nick Fields and a pair of juniors, attackman Shack Stanwick (Baltimore/Boys’ Latin) and midfielder Joel Tinney.

No. 4 Notre Dame leads the nation with four players.

No. 11 Loyola Maryland and No. 13 Towson have two players each on the list.

The Greyhounds (1-2) are represented by redshirt senior midfielder Brian Sherlock and sophomore attackman Pat Spencer (Davidsonville/Boys’ Latin). The Tigers (2-0) put two seniors in short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams (Freeland/Hereford) and attackman Ryan Drenner (Westminster/Westminster) on the list.

The lone candidate for Navy (1-3) is senior defenseman Chris Fennell.

Other players on the list hailing from the Baltimore metropolitan area include senior faceoff specialist Stephen Kelly (Lutherville/Calvert Hall) for No. 7 and reigning NCAA Division I champion North Carolina; junior attackman Chris Walsch (Finksburg/Gilman) for Air Force; and junior attackman Mikey Wynne (Sykesville/St. Paul’s) for Notre Dame.

Three finalists from last year are back. They are 2016 Tewaaraton Award winner and senior attackman Dylan Molloy for No. 19 Brown (1-1); senior attackman Connor Cannizzaro for co-No. 1 Denver (4-0); and junior attackman Ben Reeves for No. 6 Yale (1-1).

Denver, No. 10 Syracuse, and Brown placed three players each in the group.

There are some notable players missing from this list. No. 5 Penn State freshman attackman Mac O’Keefe has scored a nation-leading 24 goals in only four games. Navy senior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees leads all players with 13 caused turnovers.

Richmond senior goalkeeper Benny Pugh is on the list as he leads the country in both goals-against average and save percentage. But Boston University senior Christian Carson-Banister and Marquette junior Cole Blazer are also in the Top 5 in those two categories.

The pool is still open. Players can be added to the watch list on March 16 and April 6. The pool will be reduced to 25 on April 27 and five finalists on May 11 before the Tewaaraton Award ceremony on June 1 in Washington, D.C.