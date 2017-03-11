Johns Hopkins at Towson men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Johns Hopkins has won 20 of the past 21 meetings to rack up a 40-4 advantage in its series against Towson. The Blue Jays are only 5-5 on the road since the beginning of the 2016 campaign, while the Tigers are 11-2 at home over the same span.

No. 7 Johns Hopkins (4-1) opened the season with four consecutive wins before absorbing an 18-7 pummeling at No. 19 Princeton eight days ago. Junior attackman Shack Stanwick managed only one goal and one assist in that loss, but that was enough to tie for the team lead in points. The Baltimore resident and Boys’ Latin graduate extended his consecutive points streak to 38 games, which is the program's second-longest run since 2003.

Co-No. 16 Towson (3-1) bounced back from its first setback of the season, to No. 9 Loyola Maryland on March 1, with an 8-6 win at UMBC three days later. Despite the presence of three new starters on offense against the Retrievers, the unit continues to center around senior attackman Ryan Drenner. The Westminster resident and graduate has scored at least two goals in each game thus far and leads the team in goals (nine), assists (six) and points (15).

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson on Saturday at noon.

1) Towson’s faceoffs. The Tigers rank second in Division I in faceoff percentage at 69.1 percent (56-for-81), and much of that has to do with sophomore High Point transfer Alex Woodall (St. Mary’s), who is third with a 69.2 success rate (54-for-78). The concern for a Johns Hopkins unit that ranks 59th at 40.8 percent (53-for-130) is that Woodall and wing players Tyler Mayes (Calvert Hall) and Zach Goodrich could kick-start Towson’s transition game.

“He’s a physical guy, and he’s got a strong right-hand punch, and he’s able to get in and out and win it to himself or win it to the wings,” Blue Jays coach Dave Pietramala said. “So what you don’t want to do is give up fast breaks, and you don’t want to give [Woodall] and Goodrich an opportunity to create transition and create quick-strike chances. We’ve got to go out with a mindset that we’re going to compete and not just say, ‘OK, we’re going to counter here.’”

2) Johns Hopkins’ man-up offense. The Blue Jays have converted 50 percent of their extra-man chances (eight of 16), good enough to tie for 12th in the country. Towson has successfully killed 66.7 percent (10 of 15) of its man-down situations, but coach Shawn Nadelen would rather avoid testing that unit against Johns Hopkins.

“The big thing for us is we don’t want to have any careless fouls,” he said. “We’ve run into that the past few games with offsides, too many men, a couple mental mistakes with just not being smart with our sticks and stuff like that. That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to play aggressive, but we can’t be careless with regards to that. They’re a very dangerous man-up offense, and we don’t want to afford them any more opportunities than they have with a man-up chance.”

3) Towson’s defense. Despite the graduation of three starting defensemen and one goalkeeper, the Tigers are tied for 14th in the nation at only 8.0 goals against per game. Junior goalie Josh Miller ranks 12th in goals-against average (7.59) and 27th in save percentage (.516), and Goodrich and senior Jack Adams (Hereford) are regarded among the top short-stick defensive midfielders in the country. Pietramala said Johns Hopkins must find a way to entice Towson out of its no-slide philosophy.

“They don’t slide a heck of a whole lot,” he said. “They put pressure on you to win some matchups. With Adams and Goodrich, I think those are two as good of short-sticks as there are in the country. So you’ve got to find a way to generate shots. You’ve got to find ways to win matchups and draw slides because they are not a team that really is very anxious to slide.”