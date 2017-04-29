Johns Hopkins at Maryland men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

In one of the most contentious rivalries in college lacrosse, why wouldn’t the two sides disagree on the series record? Johns Hopkins says it owns a 71-42-1 mark, while Maryland insists that record is inflated by seven wins. The teams have split the past 10 meetings, although the Terps have won the past two.

The No. 8 Blue Jays (8-4, 3-1 Big Ten) have won their past two contests and four of five. There is some uncertainty over whether junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys’ Latin) will make his 13th start of the season after appearing to injure his left foot in the second quarter and sitting out the second half of a 19-9 rout of Michigan a week ago. Freshmen Forry Smith or Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) could start for Stanwick or senior John Crawley could move from the midfield.

The No. 5 Terps (9-3, 3-1) had a five-game winning streak come to a close with an 11-10 overtime loss at then-No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. The offense has its own question mark on attack as senior Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) did not play a week ago after suffering a left ankle injury in a 13-12 triple-overtime win against No. 13 Rutgers on April 16. Sophomore Louis Dubick, who started for Heacock against the Buckeyes, could open the game at that spot again.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Maryland Stadium in College Park on Saturday at 8 p.m.

1) Containing Rambo. Heacock’s absence would be a significant loss for Maryland, but the offense still has Matt Rambo. The senior attackman leads the Big Ten in total points (56) and points per game (4.7) and runs the show for the Terps. Johns Hopkins usually assigns senior defenseman Nick Fields (20 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers) to an opponent’s top scoring threat, but coach Dave Pietramala said the entire defense must be aware of Rambo.

“Matt Rambo in my opinion has been overlooked in terms of what he’s done,” Pietramala said. “I believe he’s close to becoming the all-time leading scorer in their lacrosse history. That’s pretty outstanding. That’s an unbelievable feat. Obviously, he’s a Tewaaraton candidate. So no matter what, we’ve got to be careful not to just think, ‘OK, you go cover that guy, and that’s it.’ It’s a team defensive philosophy, and we’ll need to utilize that team defensive philosophy on a guy that I think has had an unbelievable year.”

2) Avoiding penalties. Johns Hopkins leads all Division I teams in man-up offense, converting 62.2 percent (23-for-37) of its opportunities this spring. The unit went a perfect 5-for-5 against Michigan, and junior midfielder Patrick Fraser is tied for second in the nation with seven extra-man goals. The good news for Maryland is that the team has been in only 21 man-down situations, which is tied for the second-fewest in the country. Coach John Tillman said he’s hoping the Terps continue to stay out of the box Saturday night.

“You’ve got to limit their opportunities there,” he said. “They’ve always been terrific at extra-man offense. I think [Blue Jays offensive coordinator] Bobby Benson does a very good job there. So you’ve got to be disciplined.”

3) Getting an edge on faceoffs. Faceoffs are routinely cited as a key to victory, but in four of the past eight meetings, the team that lost more than 50 percent of its draws ended up winning the game. Faceoffs are still important, but Pietramala pointed out that there are other avenues to a positive outcome.

“That puts a higher priority on your saves and save percentage and your ability to get stops,” he said. “It puts a higher priority on clearing the ball. Opponents are clearing against them 84 percent. So that means they’re doing a very good job riding. So we’ll need to do a good job there.”