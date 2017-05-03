John Tillman says Maryland men's lacrosse standout Colin Heacock (ankle) did not suffer setback

Colin Heacock’s three-goal, one-assist effort in Saturday night’s 12-5 rout of No. 10 Johns Hopkins was certainly satisfying for No. 1 Maryland, which claimed the Big Ten’s regular-season championship and the top seed in the league’s tournament for the second year in a row.

And the Terps (10-3 overall, 4-1 conference) continued to receive good news as it appears that the senior attackman’s injured left ankle fared well in his return.

“He seems good,” coach John Tillman said Tuesday. “It didn’t seem like he had any lingering effects, which is positive. Obviously, we want to be smart with him.”

Heacock suffered the injury in a 13-12 triple overtime win at No. 12 Rutgers on April 16 and was held out of an 11-10 overtime loss at No. 7 Ohio State six days later. After being replaced by sophomore Louis Dubick, who failed to record a point against the Buckeyes, Heacock returned to post three goals and one assist against the Blue Jays.

Despite the one-game absence, the Catonsville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate still ranks second on Maryland in assists with 14 and third in points with 35. On Tuesday, he was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Analyst and former Johns Hopkins midfielder Mark Dixon, who provided commentary on Saturday’s game for the Big Ten Network, said Heacock’s presence prevented the Blue Jays defense from keying on teammates such as senior attackman Matt Rambo (three goals, four assists on Saturday) and junior midfielder Connor Kelly (four goals). Tillman acknowledged how valuable Heacock’s return to the field was.

“Having him back meant a lot for us, and it goes so far beyond goals and assists,” Tillman said. “His presence, he’s just such an energetic guy, gets guys in the right spots, picks up ground balls, finds the open man. He’s a guy that certainly in practice when we’re playing offensive against defense, our defensive guys are always keeping account for. So that a lot of times can open up some things for other people.”

Barring a setback in practice, Heacock should make his customary start when Maryland clashes with No. 4 seed Penn State (12-2, 3-2) in the first of two Big Ten tournament semifinals Thursday at 5 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio. That could bode well for the Terps as Heacock amassed three goals and one assist in a 15-11 victory over the Nittany Lions on April 8.