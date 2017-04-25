John Tillman said Maryland men's lacrosse isn't worried about seeding in Big Ten tournament

Saturday’s 11-10 overtime loss at then-No. 7 Ohio State was a shot to the solar plexus for No. 5 Maryland, which fell into a tie with the Buckeyes and No. 8 Johns Hopkins for first place in the Big Ten and ceded ground in the race for the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

If Ohio State (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) defeats No. 13 Rutgers (9-4, 1-3) on Saturday, the Buckeyes will claim at least a share of the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the tourney. If that occurs, Saturday’s showdown between the Blue Jays (8-4, 3-1) and the Terps (9-3, 3-1) at Maryland Stadium would lose a little luster because both teams would face each other again in one semifinal on May 4 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

But according to coach John Tillman, the seeding is the least of his worries.

“Honestly, that’s the first time I’ve thought of it,” he said Tuesday morning when asked about the potential scenario. “The way we look at it is, we just know there are three other good teams in that tournament. We’ve played all three in the last month, and whatever happens, happens. I’m not really that concerned about seeding. The other three teams are all really good. I guess the seeding will take care of itself. I’m just concerned about trying to play well against Johns Hopkins on Saturday and trying to get better at some things and continuing to improve, and then we’ll find out who we play.”

It goes without saying that the upcoming game against Johns Hopkins is a big deal if only for the simple fact that Maryland would prefer to enter the Big Ten tournament with a little momentum rather than with a two-game losing streak. And that, Tillman said, is the most important priority.

“That’s what we know,” he said. “We don’t know anything else beyond Saturday. So let’s focus on what we do know and let’s focus on what we can control, and everything else will sort it out. … To me, it’s just real important for us – especially after not getting the W on Saturday – to focus really on ourselves and control the things that we can control.”

The setback against Ohio State was the Terps’ first since a 13-12 loss to now-No. 15 Villanova on March 18. Tillman said the players should understand what is at stake Saturday.

“I expect them to realize where we are at the season,” he said. “We’re obviously at our last home game at Maryland Stadium and [I expect them] to have a good week of preparation and expect them to come out and work hard every day and try to get back on track.”