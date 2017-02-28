John Tillman not in the barometer-taking business when it comes to Maryland men's lacrosse

With Saturday’s 12-11 win against then-No. 8 Yale at Maryland Stadium in College Park, co-No. 1 Maryland began a five-game stretch in which it will face four ranked opponents. Aside from the aforementioned Bulldogs, the Terps play No. 4 Notre Dame (2-0) on Saturday, No. 15 Albany (1-1) on March 11 and No. 7 North Carolina (3-1), the defending national champion, on March 25.

Those games will close out the Terps’ nonconference schedule before diving into Big Ten play and could paint a picture of their progress in 2017. But that’s not the way coach John Tillman views it.

“I think like most guys would tell you, we don’t really look too far ahead,” he said Tuesday morning. “I think the easiest way, especially with young people, is just really breaking things down into really short segments. So for us, we really try to stay in a routine. It doesn’t sound very exciting or fancy. … We really look at everything day to day and week to week, and we never really talk to anybody past that. Given that we’re still in February, our biggest goals are to really try to keep getting better as a team and keep improving. I think the guys have done a pretty good job in certain areas. Certainly, there are some things we’ve got to clean up and fix. So we’re really trying to compete against ourselves to try to get better right now.”

Tillman has a point that the Big Ten schedule could be just as telling as the nonconference portion of the season. Maryland (4-0) will tangle with No. 5 Penn State on April 8, No. 14 Rutgers on April 16, No. 17 Ohio State on April 22 and No. 3 Johns Hopkins on April 29 in games that will make an impact in the national landscape.

So it makes sense that Tillman is not placing too much of an emphasis on the nonconference games.

Asked whether those games could be interpreted as a barometer, he replied, “I guess I don’t really look at it like that. I just know this. I know that Notre Dame is a really good team. So certainly Saturday, knowing how good Notre Dame is and knowing that we have to go on the road, I think that in itself will tell us where we are in Game 5. But after that, I just really try not to worry about what happens after that. Getting too far ahead and thinking about that stuff, you only have so much time. So we’re not really going to look past Saturday right now. I know this. Knowing our schedule from the beginning of the year, I just know we have a lot of really good teams on there, but Maryland has always played a tough schedule. So there really isn’t ever a time where we don’t have a tough stretch – at least in my opinion. So it’s kind of just business as usual here.”