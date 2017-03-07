John Tillman confident that Maryland men's lacrosse will rebound from first loss of 2017

With games against No. 12 Albany on Saturday and No. 4 and reigning NCAA champion North Carolina on March 25, No. 2 Maryland’s 5-4 loss at Notre Dame Saturday could be a harbinger of what awaits the team.

But as far as John Tillman is concerned, the Terps (4-1) will bounce back from their first setback of the season.

“At some point – and it could be many points in the season – every team’s going to go through some adversity,” he said Tuesday morning. “You can either get swallowed by it or you can grow from it, you can learn from it, and you can grow stronger from it if you’re willing to embrace that. You can’t hide from it. You’ve got to look at things and say, ‘There are things that I can personally do better and our group can do better.’ You’ve got to embrace that, and to me, that’s a big part of what we’re supposed to do here.

"Things aren’t always supposed to go well, and you’re teaching young people about when things don’t go your way, you can’t dwell on it, you can’t feel bad for yourself.”

Maryland has overcome early losses. The program has incurred at least one loss by the first weekend of March three times during Tillman’s six years and advanced to the national title game in each of those seasons.

Tillman emphasized that whether the team had defeated the Fighting Irish on Saturday, its approach this week leading to the trip to Albany would remain unchanged.

“Whether you win or you lose, we’re going to look at every aspect of how we played and try to get better,” he said. “I thought we did some things well and some things not so well. The things we did well, we want to keep emphasizing and make sure that those don’t slip. And the things we didn’t do well, we address those a little bit more aggressively and try to figure out why we didn’t have success.”

The first area to address would seem to be an offense that has scored four goals each in back-to-back losses to Notre Dame. The senior attack of Matt Rambo, Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin), and Dylan Maltz was held to two goals and two assists while committing 12 of the team’s 20 turnovers. But Tillman expressed his faith in that trio.

“We have a lot of confidence in those guys,” he said. “Obviously, they’ve done a lot for us in four years. So my expectation is that those guys will continue to work hard all week to try to get back and try to have a better performance on Saturday.”