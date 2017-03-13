Joe Seider happy to prove for Towson lacrosse that he can still shoot and score

In three prior meetings against Johns Hopkins, Towson attackman Joe Seider had scored four goals on 19 shots. In Saturday’s 13-8 victory at Johnny Unitas Stadium, the senior scored as many goals on seven attempts.

It was quite a display for the Sparks resident and Hereford graduate who had whiffed on career-high 15 shots in an 11-7 loss to then-No. 11 Loyola Maryland on March 1 and was confined to a single goal because of a hip injury in an 8-6 decision over UMBC on March 4.

“Doing that well in any game is pretty special,” said Seider, who is tied for second on the No. 16 Tigers (4-1) in both goals (10) and assists (four). “But especially coming off a poor game on my part against Loyola, I think it was huge for myself to realize that I can still shoot the ball the way I want to, and that comes with the extra work and focusing on fundamentals, practice. So it was pretty special, especially in my senior year and my last time playing Hopkins.”

Seider’s availability for Saturday against the No. 7 Blue Jays (4-2) was in doubt because of that hip ailment. But Seider did not seem limited and afterward shrugged off any concern.

“I don’t think it’s going to hinder me too much,” he said. “I’ll play my game the way I need to play it. If it’s dodging, if it’s shooting, if it’s being off-ball and setting picks, whatever I need to do and whatever Coach needs me to do, that’s how I’m going to play. Today was to shoot the ball and play off-ball. That’s what I needed to do.”

Towson coach Shawn Nadelen said the program is “very fortunate” to have recruited Seider to play there after watching him reach the 100-goal mark on his second tally of the game just 58 seconds into the second quarter on Saturday.

“He’s grown his game,” Nadelen said. “He came in as a big righty shooter, couldn’t really move too well. He had left-handed goal today, gets a couple from the outside. We need him to continue to be consistent. I know he was frustrated after that Loyola game, and he could barely move in that UMBC game. As a competitive kid, he got back out there and got us a pretty nice goal in that game. Giving him all week to prepare and getting him healthy, it was a nice outcome today.”

With 102 career goals, Seider is only four shy of passing Tom Nelson for sixth place on the school’s all-time scoring record. Seider acknowledged the significance of becoming only the seventh player in program history to register 100 goals.

“It’s pretty special,” he said. “Our program is so historic. There are so many guys on that list that were such special players and just to get those 100 career goals, it’s a very humbling experience, very honoring, especially at a program like this.”