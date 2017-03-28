Jim Berkman said Salisbury men's lacrosse of 2017 is in similar spot to 2016 national title team

At this time a year ago, Salisbury had won the first 11 games of an 18-game winning streak, suffered a brief hiccup in one-goal loss to York in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament final, and then rebounded to capture the program’s 11th NCAA Division III championship.

This season, the top-ranked Sea Gulls are 10-0 and the favorite to take home another national title. So where does this current squad compare to last year’s team?

“Defensively, I think we’re right there at this point,” coach Jim Berkman said Tuesday morning. “… We’re pretty good on D because the two D-middies are getting a lot better. I don’t think we’re there offensively. I think we’re getting a lot better, but we had a pretty veteran first midfield line that was very experienced and knew how to play together. But our attack is better than last year.

“I like where we’re at right now,” he continued. “Even though the midfield isn’t quite where we would like it to be, we know that the midfield is getting better every day. You can see that in practice.”

Salisbury has defeated three ranked opponents, beating No. 6 Gettysburg on Feb. 25, No. 13 Ohio Wesleyan on March 5, and No. 18 Roanoke on Sunday. Those outcomes combined with wins against Lynchburg on Feb. 11, Montclair State on Feb. 18, and Washington College on March 11 have made the Sea Gulls better.

“I think we’ve had some close games,” Berkman said. “We’ve had an overtime game [10-9 against Gettysburg], we’ve played some really good teams, we’ve beaten some good teams on the road in Lynchburg, Washington College, and Roanoke. I think all of that stuff coming together definitely gives this group of young men confidence, and I think what everyone is excited about is we’re putting the ball in the goal now. We’re getting better.”

Salisbury already owns three victories in the Capital Athletic Conference, but still must tangle with No. 5 York (10-1 overall and 2-1 in the league), Christopher Newport (10-1, 2-0), and Frostburg State (6-3, 2-1). Berkman said the non-conference schedule should have prepared the players for the rigors of play in the CAC.

“We’ve been playing the best of the best as far as the South goes, but now our conference has become extremely competitive, too,” he said. “We’ve got York that is ranked in the Top 5 and has 10 wins already. We’ve got Frostburg that went to [No. 15] Cabrini and won. We’ve got CNU that is getting better every game and has a couple impressive victories. So there are some pretty formidable opponents in our conference also.”