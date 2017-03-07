Jack Mangan making "tough" transition from defense to offense for Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse

In his first two games as a short-stick defensive midfielder for Mount St. Mary’s, Jack Mangan had a goal and three assists. In his last two games, as a member of the first midfield, the sophomore has posted one goal and one assist.

Mangan, one of the team’s top defenders, is adapting to his new role as a facilitator on offense, and the learning has been difficult.

“It’s definitely not quick. It’s definitely tough,” Mangan said recently. “I’ve been playing defense for a while. I know the offense. I know what to do and where to go. I’ve just got to keep moving, cut, and use my skills and wreak havoc out there.”

In his first year, Mangan led the Mountaineers with 21 caused turnovers and ranked second with 47 ground balls. He also registered seven goals and six assists, prompting his selection to the Northeast Conference All-Rookie team.

But Mangan pointed out that his goals and assists occurred as a result of his ability to move the ball from defense to offense and take advantage of opponents that could not get back on defense fast enough.

“I wouldn’t say [playing offensive midfielder is] easier, because all of my goals have been in transition,” he said. “I’ve just got to move the ball fast, get it to the guys who can shoot and score and get some assists. I’ll get my goals. I’ve just got to get it going.”

The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder leads Mount St. Mary’s (0-4) in assists with four and is tied for second in points with six. Although he acknowledged the difficulty of his learning curve, coach Tom Gravante expressed confidence that Mangan will find his comfort level in the offense soon.

“We didn’t expect things to happen overnight for him,” Gravante said. “Jack has really good stick skills, and I’ve thought he’s done a nice job of bringing some good experience and stick skills and knowledge to the midfield. … Jack is the type of kid who doesn’t take a day off. He gives you everything he’s got no matter where he is. I like having him on the faceoff wings because if we win, we’re on offense, and if we lose, we can’t get hurt because he’s one of our best short-stick DMs. And he pushes a lot of transition. He creates a lot of transition opportunities from defense to offense.”