Hood men's lacrosse players embracing change in approach to offensive, defensive positions

After a recent Hood practice, senior midfielder and team co-captain Patrick O’Brien approached coach Brad Barber and declared that the session was one of the best in which he had participated.

Why? Because of a change in the way the Blazers are dealing with positions. Since the fall, offensive and defensive players have exchanged roles at times in an effort to make them more well-rounded and versatile on the field.

Barber said the impetus behind the change is to develop the players and quicken the team’s pace of play without relying on multiple substitutions, which can impede momentum.

“We want to train our players to have an opportunity to play both on the offensive side and defensive side, and I think that’s going to help us in the flow of the game long term,” he said. “So once we give our offensive middies a chance to play more defense and our defensive middies a chance to play more offense, it’s really going to stretch the opportunities for us on both ends of the field and allow us to accomplish more than we have in years past.

"Last year, we were so position-specific with our D-middies and O-middies and being so focused to get them on and off the field. Now we’re comfortable leaving guys in. … Our D-middies had to get up to speed, our O-middies had to get up to speed. It’s been a good transition and a good focus for us.”

Hood ranked in the bottom third of Division III in offense after averaging 8.9 goals in 2016. But after extensive film review, Barber said his coaching staff identified a scoring trend.

“Last year, we found that a lot of our goals came in unsettled situations,” he said. “They came in transition, they came in broken opportunities. So we want to capitalize on that. So we’re getting our offensive middies to play defense and our defensive middies to play some offense. It’s really going to go full circle and help us compete.”

The success of any adjustment depends on how receptive the players are to the change, but Barber said he has been gratified by the players’ reactions.

“They’ve really embraced the change of pace,” he said. “In the offseason, our staff did a really good job of trying to educate ourselves and grow as coaches, and I think we struck gold on a few of those things we were able to pull from what we learned. We’re going to educate ourselves to put our guys in the best positions possible, and our guys have taken that change and run with it. They’ve done a fantastic job. I can’t stress how exciting the tempo, the energy and the hard work our young men have been putting in is.”