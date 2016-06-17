Hood men's lacrosse leaned heavily on immediate contributions from deep freshman class

The 11-member freshman class is the largest group at Hood, and the program needed practically every rookie for the 2016 campaign.

Of the Blazers’ 10 usual starters, five freshmen finished the season as starters. And two more first-year players got substantial playing time.

Barring standouts, freshmen generally spend their first year on the sideline getting comfortable with the pace and physicality of the collegiate level. But coach Brad Barber said he and his staff do not confine themselves to that kind of conventional wisdom.

“If we’re going to be successful, I preach it to our guys every day that the guys that play on game day are the guys that put in the extra work and work hard in practice and are willing to help this program get to the next level,” he said. “On the defensive end, we had several freshmen step in. On the offensive end, we had a ton of freshmen step in. … We knew the freshmen could play, and it’s the same thing with our class coming in next year. We have guys that can play. It’s just a matter of their development.”

Freshmen Eamon Mulligan (14 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers) and Keller Falkenstein (28 GB, 19 CT) started on close defense. Grayson Zubradt (35 goals and five assists) and Eddie Somerville (24 G, 6 A) ran on the first midfield, and Zachary Kooser (6 G, 8 A) started on attack. And midfielder Alexander Elliott (4 G, 7 A) and short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Carroll (11 GB, 4 CT) earned minutes.

Zubradt became the first player in school history to record 35 goals and 40 points in the same season en route to sharing Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Rookie of the Year honors with Widener goalkeeper Matt Horton. But Barber said Somerville emerged as an impact player.

“The other athlete who was very surprising that we saw a little bit of but not a lot was Eddie Somerville,” Barber said. “There were very few guys that had the type of breakaway speed that he had. He performed, and he was a guy that we leaned on. We became a transition team because of him.”

The freshman class will be counted on to use what they learned in 2016 and establish a foundation for 2017 and future Hood players.

“A lot of our freshmen got good in-game experience,” Barber said. “If they were in a different program, they might not have seen that time until later. I think they’ll be more polished, and they’ll be able to help a lot of the incoming freshmen get up to speed. They’ll probably see a lot of themselves in the incoming players, and I think it’s just going to make them more confident and more comfortable. Being in a system that they excelled in, it’s only going to make them better for it.”